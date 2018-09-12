Ganesh Chaturthi offers on Huawei smartphones: Honor Play, Nova 3, Honor P20 Lite and more

Related Articles
There are just a couple of days left for Ganesh Chaturthi to come. So, if you are in a hurry to gift your closed ones with few smartphones from Huawei, then you must engage yourselves on shopping platforms of Flipkart and Amazon, India. These online portals come with all the necessary and valuable offers, which you can consider while purchasing such devices.
Flipkart comes with many amazing bids. It offers very nice Exchange offers on some devices with good EMI price value, no cost EMI option, good discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, better discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, and Complete Mobile Protection Plan.
Other benefits include: Exchange offers with minimum Rs. 500 off, Free Case Cover and Screen Protector, additional data from Jio and many more. On the other hand, Amazon, India too caters lot of crucial deals. These involve- better EMI price rate depending on the type of a handset, no cost EMI option, much better Exchange offers, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.
Here is a list of some of the incomparable Huawei handsets, which you can go with.
13% off on Huawei P20 Lite
Offers:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions
- No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
13% off on Huawei Nova 3i
Offer:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.
- No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
12% off on Huawei Nova 3
Offers:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.
- No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- Jio Cashback and Additional Data Offer.
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
7% off on Huawei P20 Pro
Offers:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.
- No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
23% off on Honor 7C
Offer:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
23% off on Honor 7A
Offer:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
13% off on Honor 9N
Offer:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
21% off on Honor 9 Lite
Offer:
- No cost EMI from ₹1,223/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹9800 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- Partner OfferJio : Get ₹2200 cashback, Recharge with Rs198/299 Per month
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
14% off on Honor 7X
Offer:
- Jio Football Offer: Get ₹2200 cashback instantly, Recharge with Rs198/299 Per month.
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
17% off on Honor View 10
Offer:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions Here's how (terms and conditions apply)
- No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
35% off on Honor Holly 4
Offer:
- 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh (typical) battery
20% off on Honor 9i
Offers:
- No cost EMI from Rs 1,778/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto ₹15000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 4000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C
- Partner OfferJio : Get Rs 2200 cashback, Recharge with Rs 198/299 Per month
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
8% off on Honor 10
Offers:
- No cost EMI from Rs 3,667/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto Rs 15,000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange
- Special PriceGet extra Rs 3,000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart
Key Specs
Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart