Ganesh Chaturthi offers on Huawei smartphones: Honor Play, Nova 3, Honor P20 Lite and more

There are just a couple of days left for Ganesh Chaturthi to come. So, if you are in a hurry to gift your closed ones with few smartphones from Huawei, then you must engage yourselves on shopping platforms of Flipkart and Amazon, India. These online portals come with all the necessary and valuable offers, which you can consider while purchasing such devices.

Flipkart comes with many amazing bids. It offers very nice Exchange offers on some devices with good EMI price value, no cost EMI option, good discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, better discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, and Complete Mobile Protection Plan.

Other benefits include: Exchange offers with minimum Rs. 500 off, Free Case Cover and Screen Protector, additional data from Jio and many more. On the other hand, Amazon, India too caters lot of crucial deals. These involve- better EMI price rate depending on the type of a handset, no cost EMI option, much better Exchange offers, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI.

Here is a list of some of the incomparable Huawei handsets, which you can go with.

13% off on Huawei P20 Lite Offers: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging 13% off on Huawei Nova 3i Offer: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 12% off on Huawei Nova 3 Offers: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.

Jio Cashback and Additional Data Offer. Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 7% off on Huawei P20 Pro Offers: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

No Cost EMI available on select HDFC Bank Debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only.

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only. Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 23% off on Honor 7C Offer: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 23% off on Honor 7A Offer: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 13% off on Honor 9N Offer: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 21% off on Honor 9 Lite Offer: No cost EMI from ₹1,223/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹9800 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Partner OfferJio : Get ₹2200 cashback, Recharge with Rs198/299 Per month Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 14% off on Honor 7X Offer: Jio Football Offer: Get ₹2200 cashback instantly, Recharge with Rs198/299 Per month.

5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions.

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Checkout with this item only. Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 17% off on Honor View 10 Offer: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions Here's how (terms and conditions apply)

No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price. Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery 35% off on Honor Holly 4 Offer: 5% Instant Discount on HDFC Credit and Debit EMI transactions. Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3020mAh (typical) battery 20% off on Honor 9i Offers:

No cost EMI from Rs 1,778/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Get upto ₹15000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 4000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C

Partner OfferJio : Get Rs 2200 cashback, Recharge with Rs 198/299 Per month Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 8% off on Honor 10 Offers: No cost EMI from Rs 3,667/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Get upto Rs 15,000 off on exchangeBuy with Exchange

Special PriceGet extra Rs 3,000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Amazon and Flipkart

Key Specs 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging