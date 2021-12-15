ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 6 5G Available Via Amazon In India: Costs Less Than iPhone 13

    By
    |

    As expected, Google skipped the launch of the Pixel 6 series of smartphones in India. This has not stopped Pixel enthusiasts from importing the Pixel 6 5G or the Pixel 6 Pro 5G from countries like the US. What if I told you that you can buy the Google Pixel 6 5G in India via Amazon, that too for less than the price of the iPhone 13?

     
    Google Pixel 6 5G Available Via Amazon In India: What?

    The Google Pixel 6 5G is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 66,590, which makes it cheaper than not just the iPhone 13 mini. The phone is currently available for purchase in multiple color options, including Kinda Coral, Stormy Black, and Sorta Seafoam. The above-listed price is for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB, as the 256GB variant costs Rs. 75,999.

    Did Google Silently Launch Pixel 6 5G In India?

    No, Google did not launch the Pixel 6 5G in India, and these devices are not coming to India, at least from the official channel. These listings on Amazon India seem to be from importers, who have brought these devices from other countries and are selling in India for a profit.

    In fact, some of the Pixel 6 5G listing on Amazon India are Prime certified and offer seven days replacement policy and one-day delivery for select pin codes. So, if you are really into getting the latest Pixel 6 5G, you can now get one directly from Amazon.

    Comes With A Risk

    You can buy the Pixel 6 5G in India on Amazon with just a click of a button without worrying about tax and import duty. However, you have to understand that Google will not offer after-sale support to these devices in India. Hence, if something goes back, you are on your own luck to get it repaired from a third-party store.

    Not just that, the availability of spares is also something that one needs to consider while buying a smartphone that has been not launched officially in India. If you are okay with these conditions, you can buy a Pixel 6 5G from Amazon India to experience Google's first smartphone with an in-house processor.

     

    Buy Google Pixel 6 5G From Amazon India Here

    google pixel news amazon
    Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 13:16 [IST]
