Google Releases New Pixel 6 Teaser: Highlights Exceptional Camera Performance News oi-Vivek

Though Google is unlikely to launch the Pixel 6 in India, it is definitely a good device that every tech enthusiast should know about. Google has shared a brand new Pixel 6 product video just a day after Apple announced its upcoming California Streaming launch event.

This almost re-iterates the fact that Google is going head-to-head with Apple with the latest Pixel 6 lineup of smartphones. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 6 series of smartphones will be powered by the in-house Google Tensor processor, which is said to be a rebranded Exynos processor from Samsung.

With the latest product video, Google showcases the Pixel 6 Pro in its full glory. The company highlights the new software features along with a few design elements. The video has also showcased several Android 12 exclusive features, which will only be available on the Pixel range of smartphones.

Like every other Pixel smartphone, the company is focusing a lot on the camera capability of the Pixel 6 smartphone. Considering the teasers, the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be some of the best camera smartphones in the world. The company has also confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 is coming this fall, 2022.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is likely to compete against the likes of the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone is said to have a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with QHD resolution and HDR support. As confirmed by the company, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by the Google Tensor processor with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro is said to carry a 50MP wide-angle lens, 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. For the selfies, the device will have a 12MP selfie camera, possibly with support for a 4K video recording.

A 5,000 mAh battery is likely to fuel this device with support for fast wired and wireless charging. As per the price, the base model of the Pixel 6 Pro is likely to cost around $999 while the top-trim variant might cost over $1,500.

Best Mobiles in India