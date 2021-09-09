Just In
- 36 min ago Jeff Bezos Funding Silicon Valley Tech Firm To Make Him Immortal?
- 38 min ago Gowri Ganesh Festival Wishes: Send Ganesh Festival Stickers On WhatsApp
- 42 min ago BrakTooth Bluetooth Vulnerabilities: What Is It? How To Mitigate Risk?
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone 14 Looks Like An Android Smartphone From 2018
Don't Miss
- Finance Resilient First Quarter FY22 Corporate Earnings, Says India Ratings
- News Unilateral ceasefire declared by Assam militant outfit DNLA
- Sports ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals revealed for ‘FIRST STRIKE’
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan Treats Fans With First Darshan Of Mumbai's Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja 2021
- Lifestyle Birthstones by Month: History, Facts, Colours & Meanings
- Education IIT Bombay Signs MOU With Indian Institute of Astrophysics For Handling Operations Of Growth - India Telescope
- Automobiles Audi India Opens Pre-Bookings For Audi E-Tron GT & Audi RS E-Tron GT At Rs 10 Lakhs
- Travel Cheap Holiday Ideas: Ways To Travel Economically
Google Releases New Pixel 6 Teaser: Highlights Exceptional Camera Performance
Though Google is unlikely to launch the Pixel 6 in India, it is definitely a good device that every tech enthusiast should know about. Google has shared a brand new Pixel 6 product video just a day after Apple announced its upcoming California Streaming launch event.
This almost re-iterates the fact that Google is going head-to-head with Apple with the latest Pixel 6 lineup of smartphones. Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 6 series of smartphones will be powered by the in-house Google Tensor processor, which is said to be a rebranded Exynos processor from Samsung.
With the latest product video, Google showcases the Pixel 6 Pro in its full glory. The company highlights the new software features along with a few design elements. The video has also showcased several Android 12 exclusive features, which will only be available on the Pixel range of smartphones.
Like every other Pixel smartphone, the company is focusing a lot on the camera capability of the Pixel 6 smartphone. Considering the teasers, the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be some of the best camera smartphones in the world. The company has also confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 is coming this fall, 2022.
Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is likely to compete against the likes of the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphone is said to have a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with QHD resolution and HDR support. As confirmed by the company, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by the Google Tensor processor with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.
In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro is said to carry a 50MP wide-angle lens, 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. For the selfies, the device will have a 12MP selfie camera, possibly with support for a 4K video recording.
A 5,000 mAh battery is likely to fuel this device with support for fast wired and wireless charging. As per the price, the base model of the Pixel 6 Pro is likely to cost around $999 while the top-trim variant might cost over $1,500.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000