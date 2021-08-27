Latest Android 12 Beta Is Here: Steps To Download Android 12 OS On Your Phone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Android 12 is the talk of the town as everyone is keen on experiencing what the latest OS has to offer. Google recently rolled out the Android 12 beta version for public download, fixing several bugs and other glitches. Now you can get the Android 12 Beta downloaded on your phone with a few easy steps and explore what it has to offer.

Android 12 Beta Download On Your Phone

Before diving into the details here, you need to check if your phone is eligible to get the Android 12 update. Also, the steps to get Android 12 Beta will differ slightly from model to model. Here are the steps to get Android 12 beta:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Android 12 beta website and check if your smartphone is eligible for the beta program.

Step 2: If yes, the Android 12 beta will require your consent to download and install. Accept the terms and conditions here.

Step 3: Once the OS is ready for installation, you'll get a notification about it. Sometimes it could take up to 24 hours to get this notification.

Step 4: Now open the Settings app > System > System Update > Check for update. It should automatically download and install.

Android 12 Beta On Google Pixel Phones

Google-branded Pixel phones are generally the first to get the latest Android update. If you own a Pixel smartphone, here's how to get the Android 12 Beta:

Step 1: First, head over to the Android 12 beta website > select Pixel phone here.

Step 2: Now, log in with Google id, which is generally the same ID as on your Pixel phone.

Step 3: You can now see the list of supported phones. Select your phone here.

Step 4: Next, click on enroll, which will send an update notification to your phone.

Step 5: Now, select the Download and Install button, which will automatically get you the latest Android version.

Android 12 Beta: What To Expect?

The latest Android 12 OS brings in several new features with a major boost to privacy-centric features. Google has also updated the Accessibility Suite app to help those with disabilities with features like facial controls. Also, Android 12 OS is said to make your phone faster with a higher response rate and optimized battery usage.

Major design overhauls, reduced CPU core system consumption, and personalized touches are all part of the new Android 12. As the beta updates continue to rollout, we can expect a stable version coming out soon.

