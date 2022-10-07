Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 14: Which Value Flagship Should You Pick? Features oi -Vivek

Google's shiny new Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are finally here. While the Pixel 7 Pro competes against the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the more affordable Pixel 7 will take on the iPhone 14 or even the iPhone 13 (considering the price).

If you plan on picking a budget flagship smartphone from two of the biggest tech brands in the world, which one will you choose? Are you are Pixel or an iPhone guy? This comparison will help you understand the different features and technologies of the latest affordable flagship smartphones from Google and Apple.

Google Pixel 7 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Similar Yet Different

The Google Pixel 7 and the iPhone 14 are two distinctive-looking smartphones. However, they have a similar design philosophy. Both phones have a glass-metal sandwich design with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. In terms of color options, the Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass finishes, while the iPhone 14 will come in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) RED.

Google Pixel 7 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Display

While both phones have a 6.1-inch screen, the Pixel 7 has a 90Hz panel, and the iPhone 14 packs a 60Hz panel. Both phones offer good brightness, color reproduction, and contrast. With the punch hole, the Pixel 7 definitely looks more premium than the iPhone 14. Not just that, the Pixel 7 also has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 7 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Cameras

The Pixel 7 has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens along with a 10.8MP selfie camera. Similarly, the iPhone 14 also has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with a 12MP selfie camera.

Photography has always been Pixel's strong suit, and the same also applies to Pixel 7. When it comes to videos, the iPhone 14 should be slightly ahead of the curve, thanks to 4K Dolby Vision format video recording capability.

Google Pixel 7 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Processing Power

The Pixel 7 is powered by the new Tensor G2 processor, while the iPhone 14 is based on the older A15 Bionic. Despite that, the iPhone definitely has more computing power when compared to the former. While both phones should easily handle heavy gaming and multitasking without any issue, the iPhone 14 is likely to age gracefully in contrast to the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Software Support

The Google Pixel 7 is confirmed to receive five years of security updates along with three major Android OS upgrades. The iPhone 14 on the other hand is almost confirmed to receive at least four major iOS updates. Both phones will get the latest software update on day one, which will keep them safe and secure for years to come.

Google Pixel 7 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Price

The iPhone 14 retails in India for Rs. 79,900, while the Pixel 7 costs Rs. 59,990. Hence, the iPhone is way more expensive. However, iPhone has a very different brand value when compared to the Google Pixel, at least in India, hence, a lot of people might choose iPhone 14 or even the iPhone 13 over the Pixel 7.

Verdict: Hard To Pick

Even for someone who has extensively used both Android and iOS devices, it is very hard to pick a winner as they have their own merits and demerits. While I like the overall software experience and smoothness of the iPhone 14 despite having a 60Hz display, the Pixel 7 with open-source Android software is a treat for enthusiasts.

Both phones have a premium design, a flagship processor, and even offer a good pair of cameras. For someone who has been an Android user for a long time, the Pixel 7 is a great pick. For anyone else, the iPhone 14 offers a great value-for-money proposition, despite costing a lot more than the Pixel 7.

