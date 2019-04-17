TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
‘Heart Break’ for users of these 10 Xiaomi smartphones (No MIUI upgrade)
Xiaomi has recently revealed a collection of devices which can be a boon to users in terms of really cool user-friendly experience. But the disheartening or heart-breaking part of the company comes with the news, that these selected devices won't come with MIUI upgrade. However, on a positive note- users will be left satisfied with these devices' default customization which can enhance the more flawless operation of OS.
The consumers who are keen on investing chunks on these devices- can basically remain satisfied with other sets of features, besides OS. Some of them come with massively charged latest Snapdragon SoC that uses the most advanced 14nm FinFET technology, meaning you can get up to 20% more power efficient performance.
The cameras are another aspect which you can't skip- as some of them additionally sport a noise-eliminating CMOS sensor with backside illumination (BSI) and larger pixels that can produce great shots even in low-light condition. There are some more cool features which you can find in details by following our list.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3S
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM With 16GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3X
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Helio X10 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Pro
- 5.5 Inch FHD OLED Touchscreen Display
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 / Helio X25 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM And 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- FingerPrint
- Bluetooth
- 4050 MAh Battery