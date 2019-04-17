ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ‘Heart Break’ for users of these 10 Xiaomi smartphones (No MIUI upgrade)

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has recently revealed a collection of devices which can be a boon to users in terms of really cool user-friendly experience. But the disheartening or heart-breaking part of the company comes with the news, that these selected devices won't come with MIUI upgrade. However, on a positive note- users will be left satisfied with these devices' default customization which can enhance the more flawless operation of OS.

    ‘Heart Break’ for users of these 10 Xiaomi smartphones

     

    The consumers who are keen on investing chunks on these devices- can basically remain satisfied with other sets of features, besides OS. Some of them come with massively charged latest Snapdragon SoC that uses the most advanced 14nm FinFET technology, meaning you can get up to 20% more power efficient performance.

    The cameras are another aspect which you can't skip- as some of them additionally sport a noise-eliminating CMOS sensor with backside illumination (BSI) and larger pixels that can produce great shots even in low-light condition. There are some more cool features which you can find in details by following our list.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 4

    Key Specs

    • 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
    • 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • WiFi A/B/G/N
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 4A

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 3S

    Key Specs

    • 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
    • 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
    • 2GB DDR3 RAM With 16GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • WiFi
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 3X

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • MIUI 7 based on Android
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical)

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display
    • Helio X10 Octa-Core Processor
    • 2GB DDR3 RAM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch FHD OLED Touchscreen Display
    • Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 / Helio X25 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM And 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Hybrid SIM
    • 13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • WiFi
    • FingerPrint
    • Bluetooth
    • 4050 MAh Battery

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue