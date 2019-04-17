‘Heart Break’ for users of these 10 Xiaomi smartphones (No MIUI upgrade) Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi has recently revealed a collection of devices which can be a boon to users in terms of really cool user-friendly experience. But the disheartening or heart-breaking part of the company comes with the news, that these selected devices won't come with MIUI upgrade. However, on a positive note- users will be left satisfied with these devices' default customization which can enhance the more flawless operation of OS.

The consumers who are keen on investing chunks on these devices- can basically remain satisfied with other sets of features, besides OS. Some of them come with massively charged latest Snapdragon SoC that uses the most advanced 14nm FinFET technology, meaning you can get up to 20% more power efficient performance.

The cameras are another aspect which you can't skip- as some of them additionally sport a noise-eliminating CMOS sensor with backside illumination (BSI) and larger pixels that can produce great shots even in low-light condition. There are some more cool features which you can find in details by following our list.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 4 Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor

2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi A/B/G/N

Bluetooth 4.1

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 4A Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 3S Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

2GB DDR3 RAM With 16GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

Hybrid Dual SIM

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 3X Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4000mAh battery / 4100mAh (typical) Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display

Helio X10 Octa-Core Processor

2GB DDR3 RAM

Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

Bluetooth

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Pro Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD OLED Touchscreen Display

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 / Helio X25 Processor

3GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM And 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Hybrid SIM

13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

FingerPrint

Bluetooth

4050 MAh Battery