Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android Pie update suspended News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu So, these Xiaomi smartphones aren’t getting the Android Pie update.

Xiaomi is rolling out the Android 9 Pie update topped by the custom ROM MIUI 10 to a slew of its smartphones. Now, there are claims that the company has suspended the update for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, the two budget smartphones launched by the company back in September last year.

There are claims from users on the MIUI forums via GSMArena that the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A firmware development has been suspended quietly by the company. Eventually, both the devices will miss out on the latest iteration of the Android OS. The forum post notes "Change of Plan, Suspension of Recruitment".

Xiaomi launched these smartphones with Android 8.0 Oreo but it was assured that these smartphones will get the MIUI 10 update based on Android 9 Pie. While the Oreo-based MIUI 10 arrived on these phones, these did not get the Android 9 Pie upgrade till date. Now, given that the Android Pie firmware development has been called off, we can expect the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to continue receiving the MIUI updates.

Previous updates to Redmi 6, 6A

The Redmi 6 smartphone received the MIUI 10.2.2.0 Stable ROM across the global markets. The affordable Redmi 6A received the beta MIUI 10 build in some markets and stable update in some others. The MIUI 10 global stable ROM with the version 10.2.2.0 is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and had the build number V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM.

When it comes to the Indian market, these smartphones received the Android security patch for December 2018. It also came with several bug fixes as well.

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A price in India

The Redmi 6A comes in two variants - the base variant with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage space priced at Rs. 5,999 and the high-end variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 6,499. On the other hand, the Redmi 6 comes in two variants - the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 7,999 and the high-end variant with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 8,499.