Highest Sold Smartphones In India In 2021

However, the Indian smartphone market is one of the where brands offering low-cost phones soon take over the market. We already know, a major chunk of the Indian smartphone market is dominated by Chinese brands.

Although Indian brands like Lava and Micromax have also announced several smartphones last year to compete with the Chinese rivals. Apart from the Chinese brands, brands like Samsung and Apple have also received a huge response last year.

Without further ado, here we are enlisting the most sold smartphones of 2021 in India with their pricing and specifications. It is also important to note that smartphone makers are prepping up for new launches in the coming days. However, you can still upgrade your smartphone with any of these best-sold smartphones from last year.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is one of the best-selling phones last year in India. The device was launched in March last year along with the OnePlus 9 Pro. We already know the brand will be launching the next-gen OnePlus 10 series soon; however, you still go for the OnePlus 9. The phone has a Fluid AMOLED 2.0 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving an immersive experience.

It is powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers Hasselblad cameras. Also, the device supports both wireless and reverse charging. So, the OnePlus 9 can be a good choice for Android users under Rs. 50,000 segment.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

If you are looking for a device under Rs. 20,000, the Redmi Note 10 Pro can be a good choice which is one of the best-selling smartphones of 2021. The handset was launched in March with features like a 64MP quad-camera system, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 732G chip, and 33W fast charging. Another plus point of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is the AMOLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy F62

If you don't want to go for a Chinese brand, then you can upgrade your old smartphone with the mid-range Galaxy F62. You get the flagship Exynos 9825 SoC, a massive 7,000 mAh battery, large AMOLED panel, and 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear panel with 32MP front-facing camera.

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A was launched back in 2020 but it is one of the best-sold devices of 2021 in India. The smartphone has the Helio G25 processor, up to 512GB storage expansion options, large display. However, the device does not support a fingerprint sensor which looks outdated in 2022.

Oppo F19

The Oppo F19 is another smartphone that comes under the best-sold devices of 2021 in India. It is a very lightweight device that offers an AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 662 processor, 48MP triple cameras system, and so on. The Oppo F19 is available under Rs. 20,000 in the country.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020) is a bit old model but still falls into the list of the best-sold smartphones of 2021. If you are planning to upgrade your Android device with iOS and also don't want to spend a huge amount. Then considering the iPhone SE would not be bad. The device runs the Apple A13 Bionic chipset and comes with wireless charging and an IP67 rating.

Vivo V20

Vivo launched the Vivo V20 smartphone back in 2020. You can still choose the device which offers an FHD+ display, 44MP AF selfie camera and premium look under Rs. 30,000.

Apart from the aforementioned devices, there are so many on the list such as the Realme Narzo 30A, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11. Both iPhone 11 and 12 have witnessed huge responses during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in 2021.