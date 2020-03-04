ENGLISH

    This Holi, Gift Best Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 To Your Loved Ones

    By
    |

    Holi is left with around a week from now. And, the ideas for gifts are coming in abundance. Picking one out of many, it's the budget phones you can hog with. At the best case, we bring before you a list of some of these phones which under Rs. 10,000 will offer you great user-experience.

    Holi Gift Ideas: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000
     

    Motorola One Action can be an excellent pick. The handset carries 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, FHD+ display, triple rear cameras, and Exynos 9609 SoC. The Vivo Y11 2019 is another cheaper phone coming with features like 5000mAh non-removable battery, Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie, and a 6.35-inch display.

    Look for some more phones on the list and decide which device you like the most.

    Motorola One Action

    Motorola One Action

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera + 5MP depth sensing camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Realme C3
     

    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    MRP: Rs. 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    MRP: Rs. 8,983
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
    • 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Vivo Y11 2019

    Vivo Y11 2019

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 16:12 [IST]
