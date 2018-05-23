Honor 7A Vs Honor 7C: The tiny differences

The Honor 7A and the Honor 7C are now officially available in India for a starting price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. These smartphones surprisingly have a similar set of specifications, with an almost identical design and build quality. Lets us look at the tiny bit of differences between the Honor 7A and the Honor 7C.

Design

The Honor 7A and the 7C monikers have an all-metal (aluminium) unibody design with an antenna band on the top and bottom part for the network reception. On the front, these phones have a curved 2.5D tempered glass. The Honor 7A and the 7C weigh at 150 and 164 grams, respectively. For an untrained eye, these smartphones look almost identical to one another. The Honor 7A has a 5.7-inch display, whereas the Honor 7C has a slightly bigger 5.99-inch display. In terms of display, the Honor 7A will take a slight edge over the Honor 7C as both phones offer an HD+ IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio with narrow bezels on the top and bottom part of the smartphone.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

This is the one department, where, one can see a leap of a difference. The Honor 7C runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, whereas the 7A runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Both smartphones have a dedicated micro SD card slot, which can be used to expand the storage up to 256 GB. There is one more variant of the Honor 7C with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which retails for Rs 11,999.

Cameras

The Honor 7A and the Honor 7C has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, which will help the smartphone to capture photos with bokeh effect. Similarly, these devices also have an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for face unlock. One can either use a fingerprint scanner (which is on the back of the smartphone) or the face unlock to securely unlock the smartphone.

Battery and software

These phones have a 3000 mAh sealed battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Non of these phones support fast charging and will take around 2 hours to charge these smartphones completely. Both phones have a 3.5 mm headphone jack and support Bluetooth 4.2. These smartphones run on the latest Android 8 Oreo OS with custom EMUI 8 skin on the top, which offers features like Party mode, reading mode, and support for third-party themes.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a smartphone with a bigger screen and a slightly faster processor, then go for the Honor 7C. If you are looking for a compact smartphone, then go with the Honor 7A. The battery, camera, software, and design have no difference what so ever.