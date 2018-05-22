Honor 7C launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

Related Articles
At a high voltage event in Delhi, Honor has launched is new budget-smartphone Honor 7C. The phone packs with a dual-lens rear camera setup and a sleek design. Along with the impressive design the phone arrives with face unlocking feature.
The launch has cleared that the Honor 7C will be available on Amazon from 31st May 2018, 12:00 noon onwards. During the event P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, "Honor is committed to scaling new heights of product innovation and customer centricity through its products. At Honor, we have always focused on simplifying the lives and needs of our consumers by bringing together seamless smartphone experiences at affordable price points."
Display and design Honor 7C
The smartphone comes equipped with a 5.99-inch FullView display featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is packed with ‘uninterrupted gaming mode' to have an ultimate gaming experience with any distraction. The powerful Adreno 506 GPU and SmartPower 5.0 technology enables users to enjoy seamless and long-lasting gaming and streaming experience.
Camer Honor 7C
The Honor 7C comes with its flat-mounted 13MP + 2MP dual-lens rear camera. The two lenses work in sync to deliver perfect picture quality. The camera is also equipped with (aperture range/recording specs). The 8MP front camera is equipped with F/2.0 wide aperture with intelligent adjustable selfie toning light to take selfies whether day or nights.
Hardware and software
The Honor 7C is powered by a 14nm octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.8GHz, with Adreno 506 GPU on top. As stated, the Honor 7C offers 3GB/4GB RAM of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage depending on the variant. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
Price and Availability
The Honor 7C on the other hand will be available on Amazon at INR 9999 (3+32GB), INR 11999 (4+64GB) from May 31st 2018 starting 12:00 noon.
The phone will be available in Black, Blue and Gold color options and will be bundled with a charger, standard Micro-USB cable in a box. It will come with standard 12 months service warranty.