Honor 7C launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

Display and design Honor 7C

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5.99-inch FullView display featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is packed with ‘uninterrupted gaming mode' to have an ultimate gaming experience with any distraction. The powerful Adreno 506 GPU and SmartPower 5.0 technology enables users to enjoy seamless and long-lasting gaming and streaming experience.

Camer Honor 7C

The Honor 7C comes with its flat-mounted 13MP + 2MP dual-lens rear camera. The two lenses work in sync to deliver perfect picture quality. The camera is also equipped with (aperture range/recording specs). The 8MP front camera is equipped with F/2.0 wide aperture with intelligent adjustable selfie toning light to take selfies whether day or nights.

Hardware and software

The Honor 7C is powered by a 14nm octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.8GHz, with Adreno 506 GPU on top. As stated, the Honor 7C offers 3GB/4GB RAM of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage depending on the variant. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Price and Availability

The Honor 7C on the other hand will be available on Amazon at INR 9999 (3+32GB), INR 11999 (4+64GB) from May 31st 2018 starting 12:00 noon.

The phone will be available in Black, Blue and Gold color options and will be bundled with a charger, standard Micro-USB cable in a box. It will come with standard 12 months service warranty.