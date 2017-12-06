Honor 7X: These are some top and unique features that you should know about

Honor 7X is the latest mid-range smartphone from Huawei's Honor brand. The smartphone is available exclusively in India on Amazon.in and registrations are already open for interested consumers. The sale though will start from December 7 at 12 PM.

The smartphone will come in two variants and will be retailing at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 12,999 fro the 4GB+32GB model.

Having said that, Honor 7X which is the successor to the Honor 6X comes with an all-metal body, a dual camera setup on the rear and fairly powerful specifications for the price. Moreover, the smartphone does come with some improvements over its predecessor.

While everything has been discussed in a detailed review, today we will be looking at some of the top and interesting features of this device.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Edge-to-Edge All Screen Design The first striking thing about this smartphone is the design, The company has significantly worked on bringing a fresh look to the device and you can clearly see the difference when you compare the 6X to the 7X. As such the handset comes with an Edge-to-edge all-screen design with a high screen-to-body ratio and it will provide an immersive visual experience. Apart from that, the build quality seems great and it feels incredibly sleek as well as compact. The curved frame further makes it a comfortable fit in the hand. As for the display, with minimum bezels it provides more real estate and a wider view for the users. Wi-Fi Bridge The new Wi-Fi Bridge feature in Honor 7X will basically allow users to use their smartphone as a Wi-Fi router. With this users can further connect up to four devices at a time and share the available Wi-Fi among their friends. One-key Split Screen Feature With this feature Honor 7X makes multi-tasking very easy. Besides, users can never miss catching up with friends while watching videos. The One-key Split Screen function offers faster multi-management experience and users can simultaneously check their Whatsapp message notification or stay up-to-date with the latest news while browsing the internet. Easy Selfies The 8MP front camera features an Effects function that will help users capture interesting photos and at the same time share it on social media. The camera also gets a gesture control function with which users can simply turn their palm to the camera to trigger a countdown to click a selfie. Quick Call / Voice Control Honor has integrated a dedicated voice control feature that allows users to make a quick call. Further, this feature allows users to make calls even when the screen is turned off. How to make a call? Well, users will have to press and hold the volume down button. Then an alert tone will be played after which users can say the name of the contact to call. Users can also make emergency calls using this feature. Effortless Data Transfer Honor 7X comes with an easy data sharing feature that allows users to transfer data from an Honor or Huawei device, any other Android device, and even from iOS devices. This feature uses Wi-Fi to transfer the data. However, users will have to download an app called Phone Clone which is a professional data transfer software that supports the transfer of data, such as text messages, photos, videos, music, contacts, calendars, app data, and so on. This feature makes data transfer easier and more convenient and users won't have to put in much effort.