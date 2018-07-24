Honor 9N vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro: Mid range battle

Price

The Honor 9N retails for, whereas the Redmi Note 5 pro and the ZenFone Max Pro retail for Rs 14,999 and the ZenFone Max Pro M1 retails for Rs 12,999.

Design

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a metal unibody design with plastic antenna bands on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone. Whereas the Honor 9N has a more premium all-glass design, which looks premium than the Note 5 Pro and the Max Pro M1. However, also note that the Honor 9N is the most fragile smartphone amongst the trio.

Display

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a similar 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio display with 2.5D curved glass protection, whereas the Honor 9N has a 5.84-inch display with FHD+ resolution with a notch on the top offering a taller 19:9 aspect ratio. It might seem like the Honor 9n has a slightly smaller display. However, due to the presence of the notch, the Honor 9N is a much compact smartphone offering similar screen real-estate as of the Max Pro M1 or the Note 5 Pro.

Processor

The Honor 9N is running on the HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa-core chipset, whereas the other two smartphones are running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset. The Snapdragon 636 is a slightly better processor than the Kirin 659 in both CPU and GPU capabilities. However, you will not feel that difference unless you are comparing these chipsets hand-in-hand. All three smartphones come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with an option for micro SD card slot.

Camera

All three smartphones have a dual camera setup with a similar camera implementation. The Honor 9N has a 13 MP RGB + 2 MP depth sensor, whereas the Max Pro M1 has a 13 MP RGB + 5 MP depth sensor and the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12 MP RGB + 5 MP depth sensor. The secondary camera on all three phones is a depth sensor, which is used to capture photos with bokeh effect. Coming to the selfie game, the Honor 9N has a 16 MP front-facing camera, whereas the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the ZenFone Max Pro has a 20 MP and an 8 MP camera, respectively. All three smartphones do offers features like 1080p video recording and Face Unlock.

OS

All three smartphones are based on Android 8.1 Oreo, running on the latest operating system from Google. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 offers stock Android, whereas the other two smartphones have their own custom skin on the top. The Redmi Note 5 pro comes with MIUI 9 and the Honor 9N offers EMUI 8.1. As the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has stock Android OS, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is likely to be the first smartphone to receive Android P update.

Battery

The Honor 9N has a 3000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a massive 5000 mAh battery. All three smartphones have a micro USB port for charging and data syncing along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Conclusion

It is very difficult to pick a winner amongst these devices, as the Honor 9N is the best-looking smartphone in the trio with a notch and an all-glass design. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a better front-facing camera with a slightly bigger battery and lastly, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a mammoth battery with stock Android OS.