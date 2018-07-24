Honor 9N launch in India: Watch the live streaming here

Honor is all for the launch of its notchy smartphone, aka, the Honor 9N in India, which is a rebranded version of the Honor 9i (2018), which is currently available in China. The Launch event will commence at 11:30 AM in Delhi and the same will be live streamed across different platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The Honor 9n is sort of a successor to the Honor 9i, which was launched in India in 2017. The Honor 9i was the first phone from Honor to launch in India with an 18:9 aspect ratio display along with a quad camera setup (2 on the back and two on the front).

In China, the Honor 9i (2018) is available in 64 GB storage and 128 GB storage with a price tag of 1399 Yuan (Rs 13,999) and 1699 Yuan (Rs 16,999), respectively.

Design

Coming back to the Honor 9N, the smartphone has already been officially revealed by the company, except the pricing. The Honor 9N comes in shiny new trendy looking colors with a premium all-glass design. On the front, just like the Honor 10, the smartphone has a notch.

Specs-sheet

The Honor 9N has a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080px with a 2.5D tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with an option for storage expansion via micro SD card slot.

The smartphone has a dual primary camera setup with a 13 MP RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor for offering portrait mode. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and also supports Face Unlock. Just like every other Honor smartphone, the Honor 9n also retains the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Everything inside is backed by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. Finally, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom EMUI 8.1 skin on the top.

Conclusion

Considering all these specifications, the Honor 9N will be competing with the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Going by Honor's pricing strategy, the Honor 9n is likely to be priced at Rs 14,999. At this price tag, the Honor 9n surely has some advantage over the competition in terms of design and looks.