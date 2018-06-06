ENGLISH

Honor 9i (2018) announced with dual cameras, 128GB storage and more

Honor 9i (2018) is now official.

    Huawei's sub-brand announced the Honor Play smartphone on Wednesday. Along with the same, the company also announced the new Honor 9i smartphone in its home market China. The device has a 5.84-inch display with a notch. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. the device is already up for pre-order in China and is to go on sale from today.

    Honor 9i (2018) announced with dual cameras, 128GB storage and more

    Honor has assured to bring the GPU Turbo graphics processing acceleration technology to the device. It is claimed that this technology will be rolled out via an OTA update by the end of July. This technology will increase the graphics processing efficiency of smartphones in order to render a faster and smoother mobile experience, especially while playing games.

    Honor 9i (2018) specs

    The Honor 9i (2018) bestows a 5.84-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is equipped with a 1.7GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor that is teamed up with MaliT830-MP2 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device is available in two storage variants such as 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded up to a whopping 256GB using a microSD card as there is a hybrid dual SIM slot.

    For imaging, the Honor smartphone makes use of a dual-camera setup at its rear. This camera module comprises of a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and a secondary 2MP sensor. This way, the camera can capture shots with bokeh effect. There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front of the device.

    Given that there is a full-screen design, the device features a fingerprint sensor at its rear. The connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The device gets the power from a 3000mAh battery, which can render a decent backup to the smartphone.

    The Honor 9i (2018) has been launched in four color variants such as Blue, Green, Black and Purple. The device carries a price tag of 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,600) for the base variant with 64GB storage. The high-end variant with 128GB storage is priced at 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,700).

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
