Honor Play officially launched: The first gaming smartphone from Honor

Most of the Android smartphone makers are coming up with a new genre of smartphones aka, gaming smartphone and Honor is the latest brand to join the bandwagon. With the launch of the Honor Play, the Huawei backed smartphone brand now enters the gaming smartphone market at a relatively cheaper price tag. The smartphone is priced at 1999 and 2399 Yuan (Rs 20,000 and 23,000) for the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM model, respectively.

Specifications

The Honor Play is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset, which is also seen on the smartphones like the Honor 10 and the Huawei P20 Pro. What makes the Honor Play interesting is the fact that, the smartphone uses "GPU Turbo Acceleration Technology" to improve graphics (up to 60%) by consuming less power (up to 30%). The technology is achieved using both software and hardware optimizations. This technology also converts non-HDR compliant games to HDR, which makes the games look cool. This feature will also be available on the Honor 10 and the Honor View 10 in the coming weeks.

The Honor Play has a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a notch on the top offering a resolution of 2280 x 1080px. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset with either 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage with a micro SD card slot.

One may think that the specifications of the Honor Play are similar to the Honor 10. However, the real cost-cutting can be seen on the optics. Thought the smartphone has a dual camera setup, the 16 MP + 2 MP combination is no match for the dual cameras found on the Honor 10. In fact, the camera setup on the Honor Play is identical to the Honor 7X. In terms of selfie camera, the smartphone has a 16 MP sensor with D studio lighting and portrait mode support and also happen to offer Face Unlock.

The Honor Play has a 3750 mAh sealed Li-ion battery with fast charging support via USB type C port. According to Honor, the smartphone can last up to 2 days on a single charge, which is also phenomenal.

Honor 7A and 7C first impression

Conclusion

At this price point, the Honor Play seems like a great smartphone with a lot of potentials, as it uses the processor, which powers the Huawei P20 Pro. However, the Honor and Huawei have been using the same chipset on a number of devices at a different price point, which just confuses the customer.