Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: (13th to 16th Dec): Get attractive discounts on Honor phones

Honor, the e-smartphone brand is from Huawei is known for offering budget to high-end smartphones at an un-imaginable price tag with best-in-class hardware, latest software, and a future-proof design. Honor in collaboration with Flipkart has come up with a new sale called the "Honor Days," where the company is offering un-imaginable offers on the whole set of Honor smartphones from the 13th of December to 16th of December.

Under the Honor Days banner, the company is offering never-before deals, where the stylish Honor 9N is available for Rs 8,999, and the Honor 9 Lite with a non-notch display and a glass design is available for Rs 9,999.

The Honor 10 is the flagship Honor smartphone with a premium design and flagship specifications for just Rs 24,999. Explore the incredible offers on the latest Honor smartphones on the Honor Days from the 13th of December to 16th of December.

35% off on Honor 9N Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 28% off on Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 33% off on Honor 7S Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery 40% off on Honor 9i Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Honor 7A Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 30% off on Honor 10 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging