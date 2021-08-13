Honor Magic 3 Pro+: Flagship Camera Phone That Won’t Make It To India

Mighty Quad-Lens Camera System

The trio of 64MP high-resolution sensors includes a 64MP monochrome camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a periscope telephoto camera with 90mm f/3.5 OIS enabled lens and an ultra-wide camera that sits behind an 11mm f/2.4 lens. The 64MP telephoto sensor offers 3.5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom. The camera setup is capable of shooting 4K 30/60 fps videos, 1080 p 30/60fps.

Honor has also added a multi-spectrum color temperature sensor that should help the mighty camera setup deliver images with the correct white balance. A color temperature sensor analyses the white balance of a scene, speed up the shutter speed and help cameras capture pictures and videos with greater color accuracy. As per Honor, the color temperature sensor on the Magic 3 Pro+ increases the color accuracy by 29%.

Lastly, the camera setup also features an 8x8 dTOF laser focusing sensor. Theoretically, this sensor allows for better portraits and low-light shots by improving focusing speed and sensing real-time scene data. The combination should offer better depth-of-field information and faster shutter speed during portrait and low-light photography on the Magic 3 Pro+.

What does This Mighty Camera mean For Real-Life Photography?

Honor isn't joking around with the camera setup on the Magic 3 Pro+. The kind of lenses Honor has strapped on the quad-lens camera system means serious photography. Every individual camera has a big sensor that will allow for better light intake to deliver crisp and clear shots, something we have experienced on previous Huawei devices such as the P30 Pro.

The 64MP periscope lens will probably deliver better zoom pictures than what we get to see on Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi flagship devices. This is because Honor has offered the highest megapixel telephoto camera on a handset, and the fact that the far-field zoom implementation by Huawei is superior to other smartphone brands.

And since it is a sensor with 90mm focal length and 3.5x optical zoom, the portraits should appear magical even while clicking pictures in the normal photo mode. Honor also claims to have improved the low-light photography on the new flagships. Sadly, we might never get our hands on these flagships in India.

Mobile Camera For Cinematographers?

The Magic 3 Pro+ features some exclusive 3D LUTs developed by IMAX. This should allow users to add some Hollywood-quality color grading to videos without much effort. Moreover, the flagship phone also features Magic-Log professional format that will allow professional editors to create cinematic-grade videos in the post-processing by adding personalized color grading. The format will enable the handset to record videos with a flat color profile, thus leaving more room for color grading process.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ Specifications

These shiny Magic-series flagships are fuelled by Snapdragon 888+ chipset and also come equipped with 66W wired fast-charging. The Magic 3 Pro+ boasts a 6.76-inch flexible OLED display with HDR10+ certification. The smartphone is IP68 certified and comes in two colors (White and Black) with a premium ceramic body.

Full Access To Google Ecosystem?

Interestingly, these new Honor devices also get full access to the Google apps ecosystem. As per cnet.com, the Honor Magic 3-series handsets can run the popular Google apps in their full capacity. The smartphone runs on Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11 and gets full access to Google Play Services, a major win for Honor after its separation from the tech giant Huawei.

With access to Google services and its suite of useful apps, the new Magic 3-series devices should find a good user base in the global markets. However, the company has not officially revealed their plans to introduce the new series to other markets.

Grab The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ If You Can

Honor's new flagship camera phone can give Samsung, Xiaomi and every other flagship camera phone a run for its money in the mobile photography department. Sadly, the Magic 3 Pro+ might never make it to the Indian market. It would have been an interesting battle between Apple's upcoming iPhone 13-series, Samsung's 2021 flagships and the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

If you keep photography in your highest regard and get a chance to grab the Honor Magic 3 Pro+ handset, don't miss it. The overall package won't disappoint you.

Photo Credits- Honor