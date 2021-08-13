Honor Magic 3 Series With 50MP Sony IMX700 Camera Launched; Best Camera Flagships In The Market? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has launched multiple new smartphones partition from Huawei this year. The brand has introduced the flagship Magic 3 lineup comprising three models. The Honor Magic Pro and the Magic Pro+ has been launched alongside the vanilla model in China. The Magic 3 Pro+ is the top-tier model in the new flagship series that brings a powerful camera and some other high-end features to the table. The standard and Pro models are also equipped with premium-end features, but the camera is the major highlight.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+: Best Flagship Camera Smartphone?

The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ features a hexagonal camera module at the rear which equips five powerful sensors. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX700 lens with an f/1.9 aperture and a Fylll Pixel Octa PDAF(Phase Detection Autofocus).

The secondary 64MP ultra-wide-angle sensor has an f/2.4 aperture and is paired with a 64MP sensor which is a monochrome lens with an f/1.8 aperture and 3.5x optical zoom.

There is another 64MP telephoto sensor with an f/1.8 aperture with 3.5x optical zoom. Lastly, the camera setup includes an 8x8 dToF sensor for depth effects. It's not just the primary sensor that is massive here, the remaining sensors are also top-notch.

The spec-sheet along with hints at how refined the output would be. We have seen several camera-centric smartphones in recent times, but the Honor Magic 3 Pro+ has easily one of the most powerful setups. It would be interesting to see how good will be the real-life camera performance of the Honor Magic 3 Pro+.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ Display, Processor, Battery Specifications

The Honor Magic 2 Pro+ resembles the Mate 40 Porche Edition when it comes to design, The device comes with IP68 certification and a ceramic-coated back panel. The smartphone packs a 6.76-inch Flex OLED display with curved edges. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and an HDR10+ certification.

Under the hood, the Honor Magic 3 Pro+ uses the Snapdragon 888+ processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will have Android 11 OS with Magic UI and will likely have Google services as well. The battery driving this unit is 4,600 mAh combined with 66W fast charging.

Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro Full Specifications

Honour has used the same display panel on all three Magic 3 smartphones, i.e., a 6.76-inch 89-degree curved OLED display with 1344 x 2772 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. All three models have a pill-shaped cutout that stores the 13MP selfie camera.

The standard Magic 3 has a Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The Magic 3 Pro uses the same chipset as the Magic Pro+, i.e, the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

This variant is also available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Both these devices will have Android 11 OS wrapped around Magic UI 5.0. The smartphones will have Google services support.

The optics on the standard Magic 3 are handled by the triple-rear cameras, while the Magic 3 Pro uses a quad-lens setup. Three of the sensors are identical on the standard and the Pro model. Those are a 50MP Sony IMX 700 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. However, the Magic 3 Pro variant has an additional 64MP monochrome sensor as the Magic 3 Pro+.

Honor Magic 3 Series Price, Availability Details

The Honor vanilla Honor Magic 3 with 8GB RAM 128GB storage has been announced at ¥4,599 (approx Rs. 52,700), while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model will cost ¥4,999 (approx Rs. 57,300).

The Magic 3 Pro's base model with 8GB RAM will be selling at ¥5,799 (Approx Rs. 66,500), while the 12GB RAM model will cost ¥6,799 (Rs. 77,955).

