Honor X20 5G Offical Listing Reveals Full Specifications; Worth The Wait? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor's next premium mid-range 5G smartphone for the masses is dubbed X20 5G. The company has scheduled the launch event for August 12 in China. Ahead of the launch, multiple leaks have revealed the key details of the handset including the octa-core Dimensity 900 processor. Now, the device has been listed officially on the company's official website right ahead of its arrival.

Honor X20 5G Official Listing Reveals Full Specifications

The Honor X20 5G's official website listing has confirmed the Dimensity 900 processor as suggested by the recent leaks. The octa-core MediaTek 5G processor will be combined with dual RAM and storage options. The handset will have a 6GB and 8GB RAM option and 128GB/ 256GB onboard storage capacity.

The device will also feature an external microSD card support for storage expansion. The official listing has revealed Android 11 OS which will be topped with Magic UI 4.2 interface. The device will have Google Mobile services support.

The Honor X20 5G is also confirmed to sport an LCD display measuring 6.67-inches. The panel will offer an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The images shared reveals a pill-shaped punch-hole for the selfie snapper. Notably, the device will have a single 16MP snapper to click selfies and for video calling.

The device will have a circular camera module that will have three sensors. The setup is said to accommodate a 64MP primary sensor which will be paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The spec-sheet is said to comprise a 4,300 mAh battery which will be aided by 66W fast charging support.

Is Honor X20 5G Worth The Wait?

Honor is slowly picking up its pace with smartphone launches after parting ways from Huawei. The X20 5G is a modern-day mid-range smartphone with decent hardware features. It will be a good option for the users who would want a slightly cheaper unit than the OnePlus Nord 2 or the Poco F3 GT compromising a minimum on the user experience.

As mentioned in the beginning, the Honor X20 5G's official launch is scheduled for August 12. The company has not revealed the global launch details but should reveal some information soon.

Nevertheless, the device will be a good option for the users who would want to try something different from what the existing brands such as Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others offer.

Best Mobiles in India