How Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s Display Adds Another Dimension of Functionality

Enable Multi-View In Screen Layout

The 7.6-inch foldable display is best used with the Multi-View mode. Don't confuse it with the Multi-window mode as it's mostly used for multitasking by allowing you to open more than one app with adjustable split-screen capabilities. The multi-view mode on the other hand focuses on showing more information of a single app or a specific listing in the settings menu on a bigger display for ease of use.

Tucked inside the ‘Screen layout and zoom' settings, the feature saves time as you are presented with more information instantly and would require fewer taps to execute a task. For instance, the file manager app shows the primary menu on the left-hand side and the sub-menus on the right-hand side if you have enabled the multi-view. The main settings menu and its sub-settings are also presented similarly.

The multi-view mode even extends to apps like contacts, Google Photos, Messages, Dialer, etc., and makes it much easier to see and use more features of a single app.

Edge Panels & Pinning

Edge Panels have been around for a while on Samsung phones but they are more useful on a foldable device. These super handy tools allow you to quickly launch the most-used apps, utilities, check weather status, call/text favorite contacts, and perform some other useful functions such as start screen recording, take a screenshot, etc.

With the foldable display in the equation, you can pin an edge panel on the home screen with your most-used apps just a tap away. When pinned, the edge panel allows you to use multiple apps in the split-screen view taking the multitasking experience to new heights. You can have up to three apps running simultaneously on the unfolded display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and can quickly switch between frequently used apps on the large screen.

App Bundles

You can even create app bundles to launch three apps with just one tap. Here's how you can do it.

Open three apps in the split-screen view.

Tap the circles between the app windows.

Tap the Add app combo icon to create an app bundle for the Edge panel icon.

For instance, you can create an app pair for note-making, another app pair for photo/video editing and the list goes on. The Multi-window experience is further enhanced by some upgrades such as drag & split, resize window option, file drag & drop, etc.

Full-Screen Apps

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 can run most apps on its unfolded 7.6-inch display. Head to Advanced features in the settings menu > Labs > Customize app aspect ratios. Here you can customize the aspect ratio (Full screen, 16:9, 4:3, app default) for individual apps as per your liking. Although it's a beta feature, we found it extremely useful and fun to use. Apps like Twitter and Instagram look great in the full-screen aspect ratio.

Flex Mode

Flex mode lets you use the foldable display in a laptop form factor. This can also be enabled from the ‘labs' feature in the settings menu and let you use a specific app with better functionality when the phone is kept in flex mode. For instance, YouTube plays a video in half portion of the display (when the device is folded upright), and the other half can be used to browse more videos. In apps like Google Chrome and Play Store, the Flex control panel with some utilities appears at the bottom half.

Seamless Continuity Between Two Screens

You can keep using apps from the big 7.6-inch display to the cover screen and vice versa with little or no effort at all. Simply enable the ‘Continue apps on cover screen' feature in the settings and select individual apps that you would want to continue running on the cover display. Apps like Chrome, Gmail, Calculator, etc. seamlessly switch to the cover display without any compatibility issues.

Samsung has worked hard in the last three years to refine the dual-display user experience on its foldable smartphones and the result is visible on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We are still learning new things about the Galaxy Z Fold 3's untapped potential. It's an excellent foldable that makes the smartphone user experience fun and productive. More to be revealed in our comprehensive review of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.