    How to hide and encrypt your files on any OnePlus smartphone using Lockbox

    This feature is available for all OnePlus smartphones based on Oxygen OS 9.0 update

    OnePlus smartphones run on a custom operating system called Oxygen OS, which is based on Android OS. There are several features on a OnePlus smartphone, which are not found on other Android smartphones with stock Android OS.

    The built-in file manager on a OnePlus smartphone is a great tool to manage your files. The stock file manager also offers a neat little trick, which can be used to hide or encrypt sensitive data on your OnePlus smartphone.

    What is Lockbox on a OnePlus smartphone?

    Lockbox one of the functions of the built-in file manager, which can be used to hide sensitive files. Using the Lockbox feature, one can conceal files like video, audio, APK, and documents as well. Instead of installing a custom app to hide files and video on your smartphone, you can use the built-in tool, which is available for free (ad-free as well), and will help you to save internal storage on your smartphone as well.

    The files that you hide on the Lockbox will not be visible on third-party file managers and gallery app, and video players like MX Player and VLC as well.

    How to use Lockbox feature?

    To use the Lockbox feature on your OnePlus smartphone, follow the below-mentioned commands.

    • Open File manager
    • Scroll down to the bottom of the page
    • Click on Lockbox
    • If it is the first time, then create a 6-digit password
    • Once you set up the password, the Lockbox can be unlocked using the fingerprint sensor
    • To encrypt a file, select the file and long click on the file and select move to Lockbox
    • To remove a file from the Lockbox, open Lockbox and click on the move out option

    Is Lockbox available for all OnePlus smartphones?

    All OnePlus smartphones running on Android 9 Pie will support Lockbox feature. We tested the Lockbox feature on the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, and the OnePlus 7 Pro, and all four smartphones did include the Lockbox feature.

     

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
