How To Setup Jio E-SIM On Android Smartphones In India?
While we have already made a tutorial on how to get a new e-SIM or transfer an e-SIM on an iPhone. In this tutorial, we will be explaining how you can get a new e-SIM on an Android smartphone or even transfer an already existing e-SIM from an iPhone to an Android device or from an Android device to an Android device.
I recently started testing the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is one of the few smartphones available in India with support for e-SIM. Do note that, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has a dual nano-SIM card slot. Hence, one can use either two physical nano-SIM card slots or an e-SIM and a physical SIM card with support for a 5G network.
Setting Up e-SIM On Android Android Smartphone Is Slightly Complicated
Unlike an iPhone, where, you can easily download and install an e-SIM profile, it is not as straightforward on an Android smartphone, at least on the Jio network. Installing a Jio e-SIM on an Android smartphone requires users to manually install the e-SIM profile and here is how to do the same.
Step 1: Get Your e-SIM profile by sending
GETESIM (space) 32 Digit EID (space) 15 Digit IMEI (space) to 199 (On Your Old iPhone/Android)
Do note that, you won't get the complete profile on SMS and you have to check your registered email ID. An e-SIM profile for an Android smartphone looks something like this. Do note that, you can get the IMEI number by dialing *#06# and EID number from the settings menu.
"LPA:1$smdprd.jio.com$@{source.ACTIVATION_CODE}"
Once you receive the e-SIM profile, go to Settings > Mobile Network > e-SIM > Add e-SIM > Next > Need help > Enter It Manually. In this space, enter the activation code received on your registered email ID. This is probably the most cumbersome step of configuring a Jio e-SIM card on an Android smartphone.
Next, go to your old smartphone and send
SIMCHG (space) 19-digit E-SIM number (space) to 199 ( On Your Old iPhone/Android)
This step confirms that you are indeed ready to transfer your e-SIM to a new Android smartphone. If you have done everything correctly, you will get a confirmation message and after two hours send
1 to 183 (On Your Old iPhone/Android)
Just like an iPhone, it takes two hours to process your e-SIM transfer. After two hours, your Jio e-SIM will be transferred to an Android smartphone.
