How To Unlock iPhone With Your Face Mask On: It’s Really Simple Features oi-Vivek

Do you know that you can finally unlock your iPhone even if you are wearing a mask? Thanks to engineers at Apple, there is now a smart way to do so. However, there are a few pre-requisites to do so.

If you have an iPhone with Touch ID, then, you can unlock the same without requiring you to take out your mask. Similarly, even if you have an iPhone with the Face ID, you can also unlock that device with a short workout. However, for this trick to work, you need to have an Apple Watch.

Wait Or Install Beta Update

To unlock your iPhone without removing the face mask, you have to install iOS 14.5 beta update on your iPhone. On top of that, your Apple Watch should have watchOS 7.4 installed on it for this feature to work. As this is a beta version, it might have some bugs, which could break some of the features. If you don't want to do that, just wait for a couple of weeks, until Apple releases the stable version of iOS 14.5.

How To Enable Unlocking iPhone Using Apple Watch

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Turn the toggle on, if you have an Apple Watch 3 or the newer version, you can now unlock your iPhone even if you are wearing a mask. Your Apple Watch should have a passcode and wrist detection should be turned on for this feature to work.

Whenever you unlock the iPhone with a face mask on, you will receive haptic feedback on the Apple Watch confirming the same. If you have the iPhone SE 2nd Gen, iPhone 7, or the iPhone 8, you can easily unlock those using a fingerprint sensor, and there is no need to have an Apple Watch. It looks like Apple just gave us another reason to get an Apple Watch with the new iPhone.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India