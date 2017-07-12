HTC U11 with 6GB RAM now available in India: Threat to major flagship smartphones

HTC's recent flagship smartphone - HTC U11 has been released in India earlier this month at a price of Rs. 51,990. Now, this smartphone is available for purchase.
Being a flagship smartphone, the HTC U11 comes with a 5.5-inch Quad HD 1440p display with 3D glass screen at the front and back. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and boots on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The device is dust and water resistant as well. The highlight is the Edge Sensor for new squeeze interaction.
The HTC U11 has been launched in two color options - Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver. The device can be purchased from the offline stores and via the online retailer Amazon.
Given that the HTC U11 with 6GB RAM and other premium specifications and features are available in the country, we have come up with a list of flagship smartphone that will face the threat due to this one. Take a look!
OnePlus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 + 20MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 3300 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 31,699
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash,
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 56,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 27,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
OnePlus 3
Buy At Price of Rs 26,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Google Pixel XL
Buy At Price of Rs 58,000
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery