HTC U11 with 6GB RAM now available in India: Threat to major flagship smartphones

HTC's recent flagship smartphone - HTC U11 has been released in India earlier this month at a price of Rs. 51,990. Now, this smartphone is available for purchase.

Being a flagship smartphone, the HTC U11 comes with a 5.5-inch Quad HD 1440p display with 3D glass screen at the front and back. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and boots on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The device is dust and water resistant as well. The highlight is the Edge Sensor for new squeeze interaction.

The HTC U11 has been launched in two color options - Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver. The device can be purchased from the offline stores and via the online retailer Amazon.

Given that the HTC U11 with 6GB RAM and other premium specifications and features are available in the country, we have come up with a list of flagship smartphone that will face the threat due to this one. Take a look!

OnePlus 5 Buy At Price of Rs 37,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16 + 20MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

3300 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 31,699

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OnePlus 3T Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash,

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3400mAh battery with Dash Charge Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 56,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery Motorola Moto Z2 Play Buy At Price of Rs 27,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging OnePlus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 26,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1

Dual nano SIM slots

16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Dash Charge Honor 8 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Google Pixel XL Buy At Price of Rs 58,000

Key Features

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh battery