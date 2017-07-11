HTC U11 Review: Scores high in audio and camera performance

Edge Sense- Not just a gimmick but could use some improvements

When HTC first showcased the new Edge Sense technology, I was quite cynical of its real-life use and how it's going to make any change in everyday use. However, with the U11 in my hand, I can say that it's not just a marketing gimmick and can really make a difference in day-to-day use, especially if you capture a lot of selfies.

HTC U11 is the first mobile device with interactive edges, or as HTC calls it- the ‘HTC Edge Sense'. It is a new way of interaction process that transforms the fundamental gesture of holding our phones into a completely new interaction method.

What this means is that you now have a display and the side edges to navigate through the phone's applications and features. With a simple squeeze on the phone's edges, you can launch your favorite apps without touching the phone's screen. The design team at HTC has achieved this by equipping the phone's edges with sensors that makes them customizable for everyday mobile usage.

While it does sound cool and futuristic, it also works well in real-life. I used the Edge Sense to capture pictures, especially selfies where it works really well and does not force you to lose the grip on your handset. You just need to squeeze once to open the camera interface and the second squeeze will capture a shot. A long squeeze switches the back/front camera for you. Edge Sense can also be used to activate Ok Google when the virtual keyboard is on.

You can customize the feature to open a number of applications and responses of your choice. And as it is based on pressure sensitive sensors applied to the side of the device, it can be used in non-favourable conditions - including rainy weather.

I found the Edge Sense technology quite accessible and acting as an extension to the mobile phone's screen. The best part, it works even when the screen is off, which reduced the time to open an app and start acting on it. But it's not perfect. The pressure you apply does not always deliver 100% accurate results.

You need to remember the amount of pressure you have set to open an app, which seems an added burden in everyday mobile use. Accidental pressure on phone's edges can open the apps that may drain the battery and you can miss the frame while clicking a selfie when you apply pressure on phone's edges.

These shortcomings are there as of now but HTC is trying out something innovative that can really alter the way we interact with our mobile devices. With the successor of HTC U11, we might see some significant improvements in HTC Sense Edge technology.