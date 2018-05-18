HTC U12+ photos and specifications leaked before the official launch

HTC is gearing up for the launch of its flagship smartphone for 2018, the HTC U12+ on the 23rd of May. And now, exactly five days before the official launch the press-render images and full specifications have been leaked by an infamous tipster Evan Blass. The HTC U12+ was previously leaked and this leak reaffirms the same.

Design

The HTC U12+ looks a lot similar to the HTC U11+, except for the dual camera setup. The smartphone offers a premium glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame. As expected, the smartphone also skips the 3.5 mm headphone jack, in favour of the USB Type C audio. Overall, the smartphone looks like every other flagship smartphone of 2018.

Specifications of the HTC U12+

Just like the HTC U11+. the U12+ moniker has a 6-inch QHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, offering a staggering 2880 x 1440px resolution IPS LCD display. As expected, the smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB onboard storage, with a dedicated micro SD card slot (up to 2 TB). The storage is based on the latest UFS 2.1 technology, which offers faster reading and writing speeds compared to an eMMC storage module.

HTC is finally launching a flagship smartphone with a dual camera setup. The HTC U12+ has a dual 12 MP cameras with a 12 MP Ultrapixel 4 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 1.4-micron pixel size with a 16 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture. The device also has a dual front-facing camera setup consisting of a dual 8 MP sensors with an f/2.2 aperture. These cameras will help the smartphone to capture selfies with background blur and AR stickers. The main camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps, whereas the front-facing camera setup maxes out at 1080 @30fps.

The smartphone has a 3500 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. However, the device misses out on wireless charging. According to a leak, the entry-level model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is expected to be priced at $739 (Rs 45,000), which is slightly less than the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9+.

