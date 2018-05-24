HTC U12+ top features: Edge Sense 2, HDR10 display and more

HTC U12+ flagship smartphone has just been announced. The device has a number of interesting and standout features for those who are looking out for a high-end and premium smartphone. The device has the next-generation HTC Edge Sense interface and many other enhancements in comparison to the HTC U11. The flagship phone also has support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Having said that, it is one of the best phones of this year. The Plus branding conveys how important the device is for the company. So, what's special about the HTC U12+? Let's take a look at the top features of this smartphone.

HTC Edge Sense 2

HTC introduced the Edge Sense feature last year with the U11. It gives an option to squeeze the edges of the phone as quick and convenient shortcuts to features such as Google Assistant. With the U12+, the company has come up with the next-generation Edge Sense 2. This feature lets you double tap on either side of the phone for it to react accordingly. It is possible for you to customize the new actions unlike the fixed functionalities on the Samsung phones.

Dual cameras at rear and front

This smartphone has four cameras - two at the front and two at the rear. The rear camera comprises of a 12MP primary wide-angle camera and a secondary 16MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There is portrait mode, which lets blurring the background and leaving the subject separated for a DSLR-like effect. There is improved autofocus and new features such as 4K60 video recording, a smooth auto zoom function and Sonic Zoom. Notably, Sonic Zoom uses four inbuilt microphones to focus on the part of the video that you have selected and zoomed in.

Better audio quality

HTC is the pioneer of the smartphone audio technology called BoomSound. Now, it has implemented an improved version of the same with two separate speakers - one acting as a tweeter and the other speaker to deliver a fuller audio output. The device misses out on a headphone jack but comes with a pair of USB-C USonic earbuds with active noise cancellation bundled in the box.

A translucent version

HTC is known for the stylish design of its offerings. The U12+ is not too different in terms of design but it has the "liquid surface" signature HTC design with three finishes such as black, red and translucent blue. The translucent blue stands out in the crowd by letting you take a glance at the device's innards.

HDR10 display

The smartphone comes fitted with a 6-inch Super LCD6 display with support for HDR10 and DCI-P3. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 2280 pixels. With HDR10, the screen can give a similar experience as that of the 55-inch TV monitors with amazing colors. It does this by pushing the brightness to areas that are supposed to be bright to mark a difference.