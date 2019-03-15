Huawei nova 4e vs other triple camera smartphones available right now Features oi-Harish Kumar

With Huawei's next model titled, "Nova 4e", users find a robust reason to maintain a strong foothold over the likes for mid-tier devices. The handset is available in the market with barrels of amazing features. However, its triple rear camera set up remains at the stellar position. If users still keep themselves on hold of looking for it- can rather also look for other mid-range handsets, which surprisingly come with same camera configuration.

The Huawei nova 4e has a 24MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The deadly trio combination can offer DSLR-like images. Adding to the fuel, its selfie aspect too plays a key role in capturing amazing shots.

While you can also go with the Vivo V15 Pro if the triple camera is your priority. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports features such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting.

Similarly, you can find some more devices in our list below.