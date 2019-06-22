Huawei nova 5i VS Other Quad Camera Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

The latest premium model from Huawei known as Nova 5i is one such a premium handset at present that you would definitely not like to skip as far as purchasing is concerned. The USP of it is the availability of quad camera module. However, you can choose other devices whose camera also looks great.

The quad camera set up of Huawei Nova 5i comprises 24 MP main + 8 MP wide-angle + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. Imagine the level of photography when you tend to use this handset. Also, its camera comes with various modes and filters which will glamorize the captured images and videos to the best.

All the concerned users who are looking out for the newly launched Nova 5i can also look for other handsets which will equally satisfy you with the type of camera module you're looking for. Below you will find a listing of these handsets that can be an excellent alternative choice over Huawei Nova 5i.

HONOR 20 Pro Best Price of HONOR 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch

2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

40MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Facing Camera

Single/Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery Huawei P30 Pro Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery Lenovo Z6 Pro Best Price of Lenovo Z6 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x with 128GB / 256GB internal memory

12GB RAM with 512GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India