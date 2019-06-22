Just In
Huawei nova 5i VS Other Quad Camera Smartphones
The latest premium model from Huawei known as Nova 5i is one such a premium handset at present that you would definitely not like to skip as far as purchasing is concerned. The USP of it is the availability of quad camera module. However, you can choose other devices whose camera also looks great.
The quad camera set up of Huawei Nova 5i comprises 24 MP main + 8 MP wide-angle + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. Imagine the level of photography when you tend to use this handset. Also, its camera comes with various modes and filters which will glamorize the captured images and videos to the best.
All the concerned users who are looking out for the newly launched Nova 5i can also look for other handsets which will equally satisfy you with the type of camera module you're looking for. Below you will find a listing of these handsets that can be an excellent alternative choice over Huawei Nova 5i.
HONOR 20 Pro
Best Price of HONOR 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch
- 2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 40MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Facing Camera
- Single/Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- USB Type-C
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo Z6 Pro
Best Price of Lenovo Z6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x with 128GB / 256GB internal memory
- 12GB RAM with 512GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
