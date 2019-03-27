TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE — Somnath Temple Priest Had To Scold Rahul, Claims Adityanath
- IPL 2019: DC Vs CSK: Match Highlights
- INRacing — India’s First Homogeneous Racing Simulator; A Must-Try For Motorsport Fanatics!
- Lenovo Z6 Pro With 5G Support To Launch On The 27th Of March
- Rani Mukerji Begins Shooting For Mardaani 2
- 5 Fixed Deposit Ideas With Superb Returns
- Ranthambore — An Adventurous Retreat In Rajasthan
- He Stripped Naked While Boarding The Flight As He Wanted To Feel More 'Aerodynamic'
Huawei P30 Pro vs other high-end smartphones to buy in India
Huawei P30 Pro is launched, which is cited as a reasonable high-end device. This ultra-innovative device is layered with an unthinkable set of features, which users will entertain to the fullest. Interestingly, the handset has arrived with a couple of gifts including- a 10,000 mAh power bank, Bluetooth speaker and a selfie stick.
But you can also look for other high-end devices as a second choice that we have included as of a list below. To your mark of knowledge, even these alternative devices can offer outstanding performance.
The P30 is backed by the powerful 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. It has a triple camera system at the back and outstandingly working selfie camera. It uses Android Pie and EMUI 9.0 and is fitted with a massive battery that comes with 40W fast charging, and 15W fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
On the contrary, you can go with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus which is the first phone to come with HDR10+ support for superior contrast and color, which looks amazing while watching movies. The device is also Samsung's first smartphone to come with a punch hole display which has placed with precision and complements the overall design of the phone. It features new One UI which adds an aid to Pie OS.
It also has a robust triple-lens rear camera set up and with a dual-aperture lens, users can capture vibrant-looking photos. There are some more handsets which you would definitely not like to miss, considering your secondary choice.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
LG V40 ThinQ
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
OnePlus 6T
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camer
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Honor View 20
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
- 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,100mAh battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP +8MP camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery