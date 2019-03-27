Huawei P30 Pro vs other high-end smartphones to buy in India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Huawei P30 Pro is launched, which is cited as a reasonable high-end device. This ultra-innovative device is layered with an unthinkable set of features, which users will entertain to the fullest. Interestingly, the handset has arrived with a couple of gifts including- a 10,000 mAh power bank, Bluetooth speaker and a selfie stick.

But you can also look for other high-end devices as a second choice that we have included as of a list below. To your mark of knowledge, even these alternative devices can offer outstanding performance.

The P30 is backed by the powerful 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. It has a triple camera system at the back and outstandingly working selfie camera. It uses Android Pie and EMUI 9.0 and is fitted with a massive battery that comes with 40W fast charging, and 15W fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

On the contrary, you can go with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus which is the first phone to come with HDR10+ support for superior contrast and color, which looks amazing while watching movies. The device is also Samsung's first smartphone to come with a punch hole display which has placed with precision and complements the overall design of the phone. It features new One UI which adds an aid to Pie OS.

It also has a robust triple-lens rear camera set up and with a dual-aperture lens, users can capture vibrant-looking photos. There are some more handsets which you would definitely not like to miss, considering your secondary choice.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery LG V40 ThinQ Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery OnePlus 6T Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camer

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Honor View 20 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy S10e Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP +8MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery