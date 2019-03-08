Huawei Y6 (2019) vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

It's really great to find that Huawei is now coming up with some of its budget-friendly devices. And the latest one in its wig is the "Huawei Y6(2019)". The handset comes with all better-in-class features at a reasonable price option. While you can also look for a few other budget handsets which are also priced under Rs. 10,000. Check the list below for details.

The Y6 sports a waterdrop notch design display, TÜV Rheinland certified 6.09-inch HD+ display and Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. On the other hand, you can go with other handsets from the list as a secondary choice.

In the list, you will find Realme 2. This phone has a notched display which offers a more immersive viewing experience and a large battery that lasts over a day. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is another badass budget handset which can handle graphically demanding games like PUBG and Injustice 2. It comes with the Second Space feature that allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security. For more information- just get tuned with the listing below.