    Huawei Y6 (2019) vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    It's really great to find that Huawei is now coming up with some of its budget-friendly devices. And the latest one in its wig is the "Huawei Y6(2019)". The handset comes with all better-in-class features at a reasonable price option. While you can also look for a few other budget handsets which are also priced under Rs. 10,000. Check the list below for details.

    The Y6 sports a waterdrop notch design display, TÜV Rheinland certified 6.09-inch HD+ display and Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. On the other hand, you can go with other handsets from the list as a secondary choice.

    In the list, you will find Realme 2. This phone has a notched display which offers a more immersive viewing experience and a large battery that lasts over a day. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is another badass budget handset which can handle graphically demanding games like PUBG and Injustice 2. It comes with the Second Space feature that allows you to install apps and keep pictures separately for security. For more information- just get tuned with the listing below.

    Realme 2

    Best Price of Realme 2
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

     

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

     

    OPPO A3s

    Best Price of OPPO A3s
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 9N

    Best Price of Honor 9N
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3300 MA Battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
    Key Specs

    • 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Face Unlock
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5000 mAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 6

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 5.1 Plus

    Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M2

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M2
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Honor 7A

    Best Price of Honor 7A
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Micromax Infinity N12

    Best Price of Micromax Infinity N12
    Key Specs

    • 6.19 Inch 18:9 HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint
    • FM Radio
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Motorola Moto G6

    Best Price of Motorola Moto G6
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Nokia 3.1 Plus

    Best Price of Nokia 3.1 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Lenovo K9

    Best Price of Lenovo K9
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh battery

    Moto X4

    Best Price of Moto X4
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
    • 16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

