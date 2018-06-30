IFA 2018: List of smartphones to expect at IFA in Berlin Event

IFA 2018 is just few days away, and it looks like it would set stage for oe of the biggest showdown for the tech industry. The event will kick off on August 29 in Berlin, with numerous hardware manufacturers show casing their latest products.

IFA is also a platform for smartphone makers to unveil the products that were in development. The OEMs present their innovative technologies and concept phones that would soon be reality.

We've run through all our hunches and predictions on what smartphones will be showcased at this year's IFA. Here's the list:

Nokia A1 Plus Rumoured Key Specs

6.01 inches (15.27 cm)QHD (2k), 489 PPIOLED

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)

41 MP + 20 MP Dual Primary Cameras

21 MP Front Camera

Li-ion 3900 mAh Battery Nokia 9 Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.5-inch (1,440 x 2,560 pixels) screen with 534 PPI pixel density

powered by an Octa-core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 chipset

13MP + 13MP dual back cameras along with a 13MP front camera

3,800 mAh Li-ion battery LG V40 Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.3 inch(16 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels

runs on Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system

powered by Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) processor

4 GB of RAM

16 MP Rear camera

16 MP front camera

3500 mAh Battery Razer Phone 2 Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.2-inch IGZO IPS LCD screen with a resolutions of 1440 x 2960 pixels

runs Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box

an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

10GB RAM and 256GB of flash memory, which is expandable to 2TB

a 5000mAh Li-Ion battery Sony Xperia XZ3 Rumoured Key Specs

5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845

Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)

microSD, up to 512 GB

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Dual: 19 MP (f/1.8, 25mm, 1/2.3", 1.22µm) + 12 MP camera

13 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3240 mAh battery Motorola One Power Rumoured Key Specs

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo); Android One

Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636

Octa-core 1.8 GHz Kryo 260

64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM

Dual: 12 MP (f/1.8, PDAF) + 5 MP (f/2.0, no AF, depth sensor), LED flash

8 MP (f/1.9), 1080p

Non-removable Li-Ion 3780 mAh battery Honor Note 9 Rumoured Key Specs

6.9 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Kirin 970 SoC to power the flagship device

6GB of RAM

microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) Huawei Mate 20/Huawei Mate 20 PRO Rumoured Key Specs 6.9-inch AMOLED display rumoured

18:9 aspect ratio expected

Footprint expected to be similar to Mate 10 despite display increase

Android with EMUILeica-branding expected to continue for Mate 20

24-megapixel front camera likely

Dual or triple setup expected on rear

4100 mAh Battery