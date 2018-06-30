IFA 2018: List of smartphones to expect at IFA in Berlin Event

Related Articles
IFA 2018 is just few days away, and it looks like it would set stage for oe of the biggest showdown for the tech industry. The event will kick off on August 29 in Berlin, with numerous hardware manufacturers show casing their latest products.
IFA is also a platform for smartphone makers to unveil the products that were in development. The OEMs present their innovative technologies and concept phones that would soon be reality.
We've run through all our hunches and predictions on what smartphones will be showcased at this year's IFA. Here's the list:
Nokia A1 Plus
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.01 inches (15.27 cm)QHD (2k), 489 PPIOLED
- Android v8.1 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
- 41 MP + 20 MP Dual Primary Cameras
- 21 MP Front Camera
- Li-ion 3900 mAh Battery
Nokia 9
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 5.5-inch (1,440 x 2,560 pixels) screen with 534 PPI pixel density
- powered by an Octa-core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) processor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 chipset
- 13MP + 13MP dual back cameras along with a 13MP front camera
- 3,800 mAh Li-ion battery
LG V40
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.3 inch(16 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels
- runs on Android v8.1 (Oreo) operating system
- powered by Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) processor
- 4 GB of RAM
- 16 MP Rear camera
- 16 MP front camera
- 3500 mAh Battery
Razer Phone 2
Rumoured Key Specs
- a 6.2-inch IGZO IPS LCD screen with a resolutions of 1440 x 2960 pixels
- runs Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box
- an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
- 10GB RAM and 256GB of flash memory, which is expandable to 2TB
- a 5000mAh Li-Ion battery
Sony Xperia XZ3
Rumoured Key Specs
- 5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
- microSD, up to 512 GB
- 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- Dual: 19 MP (f/1.8, 25mm, 1/2.3", 1.22µm) + 12 MP camera
- 13 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3240 mAh battery
Motorola One Power
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo); Android One
- Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636
- Octa-core 1.8 GHz Kryo 260
- 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
- Dual: 12 MP (f/1.8, PDAF) + 5 MP (f/2.0, no AF, depth sensor), LED flash
- 8 MP (f/1.9), 1080p
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3780 mAh battery
Honor Note 9
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.9 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Kirin 970 SoC to power the flagship device
- 6GB of RAM
- microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Huawei Mate 20/Huawei Mate 20 PRO
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.9-inch AMOLED display rumoured
- 18:9 aspect ratio expected
- Footprint expected to be similar to Mate 10 despite display increase
- Android with EMUILeica-branding expected to continue for Mate 20
- 24-megapixel front camera likely
- Dual or triple setup expected on rear
- 4100 mAh Battery