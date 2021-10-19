IMEI Number And Everything About It: Steps To Block, Report Lost Phone Using IMEI Number

What is IMEI number?

Each and every mobile phone has a unique 15 digit IMEI number printed by the mobile manufacturer. The International Mobile station Equipment Identity number a.k.a IMEI is used to identify the specific device when you place a call or connect to the Internet through your cellular carrier. As the phone comes with two SIM slots, these days, users will get two IMEI numbers, one for each SIM slot.

How to find IMEI number on your mobile?

You can check out your device's IMEI code in two ways. First, you can dial *#06# on your mobile to see your code. Once you dial this number, the phone will automatically display the IMEI number in a separate window. In case if your phone is lost, you can get your IMEI code on the back side of your mobile box.

What is the usage of IMEI number?

This number is basically used to identify the mobile device. Moreover, it is also used in tracing the mobile phone when stolen, because, these numbers are hard-coded into device hardware, making it nearly impossible to change them unless you damage the device.

How Can Police Track My IMEI Number?

As mentioned earlier, every smartphone has a unique IMEI number consisting of 15 digits. The number can be used by the police to locate your lost phone. Let's suppose your phone has been stolen and someone else has entered their SIM card into it. Even then, the police can track the phone using the IMEI number as soon as a phone call is made. They can trace it to the nearest cell phone tower, helping to retrieve the phone.

How to check your IMEI number is valid?

We may buy cheap phones on the roadside that might come with bad IMEI number. Most of these phones won't be having proper numbers. Well, in that case, you can check your IMEI through an online site called IMEI.Info.

Blocking mobile using IMEI number

If you want to block phone using IMEI number, within minutes of stolen or theft follow the below procedure

Step 1: Get your phone's IMEI number.

Step 2: Now contact your network carrier.

Step 3: Get over with the identification process and provide them with the IMEI number, asking to block the phone due to theft or loss.

Step 4: Once done, your mobile phone will be blocked in few minutes.

How To Block IMEI Number On CEIR?

Apart from the above-mentioned steps, you can also block the IMEI number on CEIR. Central Equipment Identity Registry or CEIR is a central system and is the best portals to block your IMEI number. This is a portal where all network operators share blacklisted mobile phones ensuring that other network operators don't use the IMEI number even if the SIM has been changed. Additionally, it should be noted that the feature is currently available only in Maharashtra and Delhi for now.

Step 1: Open the CEIR website or just click on the ceir.gov.in website link.

Step 2: Now, select the Block Stolen/Lost Mobile button.

Step 3: Now, you will need to provide information like the IMEI number, device brand, device model, and even upload the mobile invoice.

Step 4: Next, information like where you lost the phone, your state, district, police station limits, and even the police compliant number have to be provided. You would also need to upload a police complaint.

Step 5: Lastly, you need to provide your information like the mobile owner's personal information, address, identity proof, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 6: Click on the submit button now. The website will further provide a few more instructions to completely block the IMEI number of your phone.

Can Anyone Else Change My IMEI Number?

Unfortunately, your phone's IMEI number can be changed. Thieves use a device called Flasher that connects your phone to a computer to modify the IMEI number. While this is quite difficult to do, it's certainly not impossible. To note, the Flasher device is quite technologically advanced. Once the IMEI number is modified, it becomes quite impossible to trace the smartphone again.

Can I Unblock the IMEI Number?

Again, this is quite an impossible task. The minute you block your IMEI number, it will be blacklisted and forbids you from using that device anymore. This was done to protect users who had lost their phones. That said, you can still unlock the IMEI number via a legal route, which can be quite a hassle.

Today, phone tracking is much more simplified. And with it, there are several other privacy concerns on the rise. Google's Timeline and Apple's Find My Phone features are quite handy to track your friend or a lost phone. On the other hand, it can also be used by miscreants to find your location and so on. Nevertheless, the IMEI number is a vital aspect of your smartphone. It's important to save your phone's invoice and keep the IMEI number safe with you.