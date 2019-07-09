Just In
Infinix Hot 7 Pro Vs Other 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000
Infinix Hot 7 Pro, is currently one of the best cheaper phones to feature a 6GB RAM setup. The smartphone also has a better camera configuration, snappier chipset, and many more. However, you can look at some other handsets, which under a budget of Rs. 15,000 can offer you a few but yet amazing features.
In fact, both Infinix Hot 7 Pro and other budget phones included in the list are powered by a robust processor, which works in perfect coordination with their 6GB RAM setup. As these processors prevent the useless accumulation of data which can sluggish the RAM, ultimately offering you a flawless multitasking experience. Undoubtedly, with the 6GB RAM module, you are going to get spectacular gaming experience.
With 6GB RAM, you can also store as many apps as you want. You can also switch over multiple apps at a time, and even comfortably run these apps in the background.
XOLO ZX 6GB RAM
Best Price of XOLO ZX
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus 6GB RAM
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 10 Lite 6GB RAM
Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 8X 6GB RAM
Best Price of Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro 6GB RAM
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor IR Face Unlock
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3000mAh Battery
Motorola Moto G6 Plus 6GB RAM
Best Price of Moto G6 Plus 6GB RAM
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging
