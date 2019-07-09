Infinix Hot 7 Pro Vs Other 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Infinix Hot 7 Pro, is currently one of the best cheaper phones to feature a 6GB RAM setup. The smartphone also has a better camera configuration, snappier chipset, and many more. However, you can look at some other handsets, which under a budget of Rs. 15,000 can offer you a few but yet amazing features.

In fact, both Infinix Hot 7 Pro and other budget phones included in the list are powered by a robust processor, which works in perfect coordination with their 6GB RAM setup. As these processors prevent the useless accumulation of data which can sluggish the RAM, ultimately offering you a flawless multitasking experience. Undoubtedly, with the 6GB RAM module, you are going to get spectacular gaming experience.

With 6GB RAM, you can also store as many apps as you want. You can also switch over multiple apps at a time, and even comfortably run these apps in the background.

XOLO ZX 6GB RAM Best Price of XOLO ZX

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery Nokia 5.1 Plus 6GB RAM Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Honor 10 Lite 6GB RAM Best Price of Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera + secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Honor 8X 6GB RAM Best Price of Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Realme 2 Pro 6GB RAM Best Price of Realme 2 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro 6GB RAM Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

Key Specs

6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor IR Face Unlock

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3000mAh Battery Motorola Moto G6 Plus 6GB RAM Best Price of Moto G6 Plus 6GB RAM

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging

