Infinix Hot 8 Vs Tecno Spark Go: Which One You Should Buy? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix has recently launched its new smartphone - the HOT 8 in India. The device is already available on Flipkart at Rs. 6,999. It comes with a waterdrop notch display and Android Pie. At this price point, the smartphone competes with another entry-level smartphone -- the Tecno Spark GO. The Tecno Spark Go is available in 2GB RAM/16GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 5,499. The smartphone also features a waterdrop notch display, Android 9.0 Pie, and Mediatek Helio 22 processor.

Today we are going to point out the major differences between the Infinix HOT 8 and the Tecno Spark Go. So, you can have a better idea of which smartphone is good for you.

Infinix Hot 8 Vs Tecno Spark Go: Software And Hardware

Both smartphones run Android 9.0 Pie, with different customizations on top. The Tecno runs the HiOS 5.0, while the Infinix Hot 8 features the XOS 5.0. The user interfaces are similar on both the devices, with an app drawer and a quick access tool. On the hardware front, the Tecno Spark Go is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 8 runs on MediaTek Helio P22 (12nm) octa-core 64-bit processor, 2.0 GHz, GPU. However, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphones performed well during our usage. We also played some popular games like PUBG and Subway Surfers on it, and we didn't find any issue.

Infinix Hot 8 Vs Tecno Spark Go: 8MP AI Rear Camera Vs Triple Camera Setup

Now, here comes the major difference, on one side the Infinix Hot 8 comes with a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 13MP primary, 2MP depth sensor, and a low light shooter. On the front, you'll find an 8MP camera sensor along with an in- LED flash. On the other hand, the Tecno Spark Go flaunts AI-backed 8MP with an LED flash at the back. There is a 5MP camera along with an LED flash at the front. In terms of modes, both the cameras equipped with Portrait mode and Beauty mode.

Talking about the image quality, both devices offer decent detailing. However, the Infinix Hot 8 takes much better photos from the front camera.

Infinix Hot 8 Vs Tecno Spark Go: 6.52-Inch Full HD Display Vs HD+ Dot Notch Display

On the display front, the Infinix Hot 8 offers a 6.52-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It comes with waterdrop notch, along with 2.5 D curved tempered glass. The device has some display modes like Games Mode and Eye Care Mode.

While the Tecno Spark Go, comes with a 6.1 HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560x 720 pixels. During our usage, both the devices offer good viewing angles, and you can also watch videos on YouTube with decent color reproduction and brightness.

Verdict

Both smartphones come under Transsion Holdings, but they are approaching different segment. Infinix is an online-focused brand, while Tecno has no plans to go online. Both Hot 8 and the Spark Go offer decent features at this price point. But if you want to buy a device under Rs. 6000, then you can go for the Tecno Spark Go because it comes with good design, decent camera, and display.

