Infinix To Launch Hot 8 With Mediatek Helio P22 Processor On September 4

Infinix is all set to launch its budget-centric smartphone -- the HOT 8 on Wednesday, September 4 in India. The device will be exclusively available on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 6,999.

According to our sources, the new smartphone will have 5000mAh battery with AI power management, triple rear camera setup (13MP+2MP+ Low light Sensor) along with an 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, it is set to have a Mediatek Helio P22 processor. Besides, it will feature a 6.5HD+ display with a new mini-drop notch, sources added.

At present, there is no information about the operator tie-ups but as we all know all smartphones companies are tying up with telecom companies, so we can expect some news on that front.

Earlier, Flipkart conducted a survey where the company (Infinix) has asked about the pricing of the smartphone. The survey was done on four parameters i.e camera setup, display size, storage, and battery.

Meanwhile, Tecno has also launched two smartphones called Spark Go and Spark Air which come with a 6.1- inch +HD curved display with waterdrop notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 85 percent, as per the company claims.

Furthermore, the TECNO Spark Go is available at Rs. 5,499, while the Spark 4 Air is priced at Rs. 6,999. The phones are available at offline retail stores across the country. The company is also offering Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799 with Spark for a limited period.

Our Take

Almost all companies are launching smartphones in a budget segment and Transsion is also known for the same. In fact, established brands like Xiaomi and Realme are also catering to this segment. So there is no doubt that the company will give a tough fight to these brands with its aggressive pricing strategy.

