MediaTek launches Helio P22 chip for mid-range devices

After launching Helio P60 chipset in February this year, MediaTek has announced the launch of the Helio P22, the latest addition to the Helio family of power-efficient chips for mid-range devices.

MediaTek Helio P22 is the first to bring the 12nm manufacturing process to the mid-range mobile segment.

According to the company the P60 has already seen strong customer adoption, including with Vivo and Oppo device launches in India and China.

"With support for high-quality dual camera photography, AI enhancements, and incredible power efficiency, the Helio P22 sets a new bar for accessibility to premium features. We expect continued device maker wins and consumer growth in this segment with MediaTek's new Helio P22 chipset," TL Lee, General Manager, Wireless Communication Business Unit, MediaTek.

Helio P22 delivers the benefits of AI at a remarkably affordable price. AI accelerated camera experiences including Face ID, smart photo album, and single-camera as well as the dual-camera depth of field features are all supported, the chip maker said.

Helio P22 also supports incredible photography and outstanding connectivity on dual 4G SIM cards. The chipset's octa-core Arm Cortex A53 processors operate up to 2.0 GHz and offer sustainable high CPU performance while requiring low power inputs.

In addition to that, the Helio P22 brings hardware-driven dual-camera support for 13+8 megapixel setups at a fast 30 frames per second (FPS).

With a low-power, highly capable hardware depth engine for real-time Bokeh preview, the chipset is equipped to minimize grain, noise, aliasing, chromatic aberration and more; enabling crisp and clear images under varying lighting conditions. Advanced 3A and MediaTek's Camera Control Unit (CCU) hardware with high auto-exposure convergence speeds allow for users to capitalize on quick-capture moments on the move. Additionally, 20:9 HD+ (1600 x 720) display support can create beautiful, full-screen smartphones.

Users can enjoy the fast LTE connectivity on both SIM cards and 802.11ac WiFi for high Internet throughputs.

Helio P22 also supports BT5.0, the latest version of the Bluetooth wireless communication standard, and a 4-Satellite system GNSS allows for faster, more efficient and more accurate connectivity locally and globally.

The Helio P22 is in volume production now, and is expected to be available in consumer devices by the end of Q2 2018, Mediatek added.