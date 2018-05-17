Vivo X21i launched With 19:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its new smartphone Vivo X21i. This new phone comes couples of a week after the launch of Vivo X21 in Singapore. The China launch also revealed the price of the phone which is set to be CNY 2,698 (approx Rs 28,900). The phone is launched in two different variants -one come with a 6Gb RAM and 64GB onboard storage and another with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The difference between the Vivo X21 and X21i is its Soc. The Vivo X21i comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, on the other hand, the Vivo X21 comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The company has also started taking pre-orders for the Vivo X21i via its official stores and online store. The handset will be available for purchase in the country starting May 19.

Vivo X21i specifications

The Vivo X21i comes with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass protection.

The display panel sports the iPhone X-style notch design and it claims to offer a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options, along with a dedicated AI-focused APU.

On the camera part, Vivo X21i sports a dual camera setup on the rear with the combination of a primary 12-megapixel sensor with a f/1.8 aperture lens and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture lens. The rear camera setup comes with features like panorama and AR stickers. On the front, the smartphone houses a 24-megapixel camera sensor which comes with AI Beauty mode and works with a facial recognition technology to enable face to unlock technology.

On the connectivity part, the Vivo X21i offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB 2.0. The handset has a fingerprint sensor on the back. Besides, it packs a 3245mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0. It measures 154.37x74.98x6.99mm.