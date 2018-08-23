Infinix Note 5 top features: Android One, AI camera, fast charging and more

Infinix Mobility has announced the launch of a new smartphone called Infinix Note 5. This smartphone belongs to the Android One program. Being the sequel to the Note 4 launched back in 2017, this one embraces the full-screen trend and comes with capable hardware aspects. Also, there are recent trends such as the AI beautify feature, portrait mode and fast charging as well.

The latest offering from the company has been launched in two variants. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 9,999. The top-end model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The device will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart starting August 31.

Given that the Infinix smartphone is official, here we come up with the top features that you should know.

Android One

Android One is an unmodified version of the OS designed for the affordable smartphones. Android One smartphones run a stock version of Android that can get regular security patches and OS updates for a span of at least two years. So, the Infinix offering will also get swift updates for two years like the other devices belonging to this program.

Triple card slot

There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage. There are dual SIM slots supporting two nano SIM cards. So, you need not compromise on expandable storage to use two SIM cards.

Tall 18:9 display

The Infinix smartphone adorns a 5.99-inch FHD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This is suitable for watching videos and playing games than the conventional 16:9 displays.

Dual 4G VoLTE

Dual 4G VoLTE is seen on many new smartphones. As its name indicates, 4G VoLTE will be supported on both the SIM cards at the same time but only one can be used at a given point in time. Combined with the MediaTek Helio P23 chipset, this smartphone from Infinix can be used to make HD voice calls from any of the two SIM cards.

Fast charging

Infinix Note 5 gets the power from a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is touted that this battery can render up to 3 days of battery life.