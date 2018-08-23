Infinix launches its Android One-powered Note 5 in India for starting Rs 9,999

Smartphone maker Infinix launched it latest Android one powered smartphone in India today. Keeping the need and demands of the consumer in consideration the company has launched its Note 5. The company has positioned as "Beyond Intelligent".

According to the company, Infinix Note 5 is built on five strong combinations of hardware and software pillars, which makes it the most Intelligent Smartphone in the price segment.

The five-strong combinations are as follows

1) 3-day Battery with fast charging & AI power management

2) AI Camera (Rear & Front)

3) Operating System (Google Android One) with latest Google solutions: Google Lens, Google Assistant, Google Photos & enhanced security

4) Performance - Dual SIM Dual VoLTE Solution (4G+4G)

5) Design (Premium design, Glass finish)

Infinix Note 5 pice and launch offer

The smartphone comes with the price tag of starting at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone will go on sale from August 31 at 12 pm.

Jio users will receive a cashback of Rs 2200 along with the additional 50GB of data.

Infinix Note 5 specifications

The Infinix Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display, with a resolution of 1080x2160 and aspect ratio of 18:9 and 500nits with massive 85% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor clubbed with 2.0Ghz GPU- ARM Mali G71. It equipped with 8 ARM Cortex A53 CPU cores for superior performance.

The smartphone is backed by two RAM and storage variant, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage and the second one with 4GB of RAM 64GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the memory up to 128GB via a microSD card.

On the optical front, the Infinix Note 5 sports a single camera module with 12MP AF (f 2.0), Large 1.25µm pixels, Dual LED Flash, Auto Scene Detection (ASD), AI Portrait, HDR, Beauty, Professional, Night, Panorama, Time-lapse. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP (f 2.0) Low light selfie, 4 in 1 Big pixel, dual Led flash, AI Bokeh Selfie, AI Beauty, wide selfie, Time-lapse.

On the connectivity part, the Infinix Note 5 offers Bluetooth 4.2, Dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm Audio Jack, FM, OTG 2G Bands - B2/3/5/8; 3G - B1/8/4/5; 4G - B3/5/40/41. On the sensor part, it sports G-Sensor, Proximity, Light, Compass, Hall, and rear mounted Fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Note 5 is fueled by a 4500mAh (3-Days), along with an AI Power Management, and 18W Xcharge for fast charging support. The smartphone will be available for sale in Ice Blue, Milan Black, Berlin Gray color option.