Infinix teases new smartphone launch on July 11

Infinix is all geared up to unveil a new smartphone on July 11. The company has sent out a video teaser of 22 seconds duration highlighting "tired eyes". This hints that the upcoming phone could be meant for watching videos with a large screen and optimizations to make watching videos easier on the eyes.

Infinix is owned by Transsion Holdings and is a Hong Kong-based brand. It has announced a few budget smartphones earlier including Hot S3 and Note 4 in India. Eventually, the upcoming device is also expected to be a budget smartphone.

Upcoming Infinix phone video teaser

The 22-second long video teaser shows the close-up of a woman looking at the viewers. Then, a question appears with the text "Tired eyes?". This is followed by another one, "Watched too many videos today?". Then, the last one appears asking the viewers "But is your smartphone really made for watching videos?". After these questions, the video teaser shows "Coming Soon" with the hashtag "#WatchMoreVideos".

Mid-July launch

Back in the last week, an IANS report suggested that Infinix will announce a new smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country in mid-July. This device is speculated to be exclusive to Flipkart and feature a 6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Notably, there is a slew of offerings from various brands with the 18:9 aspect ratio screens measuring around 6 inches. We can expect the company to include distinguishing factors to make its upcoming smartphone different as it is teased to arrive with the USP of letting users watch videos.

It makes sense for us to expect this upcoming device to come with features such as reading mode or ultra brightness mode. These features let users watch videos comfortably irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

Infinix hasn't stopped with the video teaser. The company has posted more teasers on its website teasing the small screen smartphones used to watch videos. The teasers also discuss the eye strain caused by the display with dull colors. The company also teases the small battery capacities that need constant charging.

These teasers point out that the upcoming Infinix smartphone will not only have an 18:9 display but good brightness and colors and a larger battery capacity.

We expect the brand to come up with a distinguishing smartphone focused on the video consumers. Let's wait for the upcoming announcement from Infinix tomorrow to know more details.