Top 10 smartphones with 18:9 aspect ratios to buy in India

Since the advent of this year, the smartphone manufacturers are launching the full-screen smartphones with thin bezels around the display and 18:9 aspect ratio screens. This has become a trend that the flagship smartphones with such screens are becoming a mandate.

However, the 18:9 displays are not restricted only to premium and high-end smartphones as there are budget smartphones launching with this aspect too in the Indian market. Given that there is a wide range of smartphones with the full-screen design, it could be a great upgrade for the buyers who are planning to buy a new smartphone at this point in time.

If you are looking forward to upgrade your smartphone, then you can consider the 18:9 aspect ratio screen as a buying factor as it will keep you updated with the trend.

Here we have listed 10 such smartphones with 18:9 displays for you so that you can buy one of them based on your requirements and budget.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy At Price of Rs 57,900

Key Features

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 60,900

Key Features

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens, f2.4 aperture, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom

8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) LG G6 Buy At Price of Rs 33,990

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 LG V30 Key Features

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB (V30) / 128GB (V30+) (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera

13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens

5MP front camerae

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Vivo V7+ Buy At Price of Rs 21,990

Key Features

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery LG Q6 Buy At Price of Rs 13,990

Key Features

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery LG Q6+ Buy At Price of Rs 19,990

Key Features 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery Micromax Canvas Infinity Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh (minimum) / 2980mAh (typical) Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Buy At Price of Rs 39,210

Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging