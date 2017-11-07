Top 10 smartphones with 18:9 aspect ratios to buy in India

Since the advent of this year, the smartphone manufacturers are launching the full-screen smartphones with thin bezels around the display and 18:9 aspect ratio screens. This has become a trend that the flagship smartphones with such screens are becoming a mandate.

However, the 18:9 displays are not restricted only to premium and high-end smartphones as there are budget smartphones launching with this aspect too in the Indian market. Given that there is a wide range of smartphones with the full-screen design, it could be a great upgrade for the buyers who are planning to buy a new smartphone at this point in time.

If you are looking forward to upgrade your smartphone, then you can consider the 18:9 aspect ratio screen as a buying factor as it will keep you updated with the trend.

Here we have listed 10 such smartphones with 18:9 displays for you so that you can buy one of them based on your requirements and budget.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Features

  • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Iris Scanner
  • Fingerprint
  • IP68
  • 3000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 60,900
Key Features

  • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
  • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Iris Scanner
  • Fingerprint
  • IP68
  • 3500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features

  • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
  • secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens, f2.4 aperture, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom
  • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)

LG G6

Buy At Price of Rs 33,990
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
  • Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
  • 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

LG V30

Key Features

  • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • 64GB (V30) / 128GB (V30+) (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens
  • 5MP front camerae
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

Vivo V7+

Buy At Price of Rs 21,990
Key Features

  • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 24MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3225mAh built-in battery

LG Q6

Buy At Price of Rs 13,990
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3,000mAh built-in battery

LG Q6+

Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform (4 x Cortex A53 1.4GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.1GHz) with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera, 100-degree wide angle
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3,000mAh built-in battery
Micromax Canvas Infinity

Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2900mAh (minimum) / 2980mAh (typical)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Buy At Price of Rs 39,210
Key Features

  • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
  • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
  • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

Story first published: Thursday, November 9, 2017, 4:00 [IST]
