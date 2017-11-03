Buying Guide: Best 4G Volte Smartphones to buy in India

VoLTE - which stands for voice over LTE - is the latest technology in the series of recent innovations which are aimed at handling more data. As such, the telecom industry and smartphone networks have evolved pretty much from 2G to 3G and now 4G LTE.

Besides, Reliance Jio has been the premier provide of 4G network followed by many other telecom operators. And now 4G technology has taken a big leap in India As these networks are now using dedicated LTE channel for routing calling.

These days we hear the term VoLTE frequently and has basically picked up trend rapidly. Why? Because, it comes with up to 3X the data and voice capacity than a standard 3G connection. We further get to make HD calls and the quality is quite good with almost instant connection.

However, in order to use the network to the fullest, it is mandatory to have 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone. This being the need of the hour, today there are a lot of VoLTE enabled smartphones in India recently. Companies are further going out of their way to provide the feature on even the cheapest possible smartphone.

As a result, great smartphones from various brands have been provided in several price range and these devices are all available from all key e-commerce stores such as Snapdeal, Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues, Infibeam, and Paytm.

In any case, here's a look at the best 4G VoLTE mobile phones to buy in India.

