Infinix Zero Ultra Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Infinix Zero Ultra is one of the first flagship Android smartphones from Infinix which launched in October 2022. The Realme 10 Pro Plus, on the other hand, sits firmly in the mid-range category but packs hardware once reserved for premium Android phones. Let's compare the Realme 10 Pro+ and the Infinix Zero Ultra, which are incidentally, both powered by a capable MediaTek SoC which supports 5G networks in India.

Infinix Zero Ultra Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Display

Realme has embedded a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display in the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The Full HD+ screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The display hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a slightly larger 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has an under-display fingerprint scanner and can reach a maximum brightness of 900 nits. Needless to mention, both smartphones have nearly identical displays.

Infinix Zero Ultra Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Performance

The Zero Ultra is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor built on the 6nm fabrication process. It is a 5G-enabled upper-midrange chipset. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080, which is based on the 6nm fabrication as well. The smartphone is available with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM, and buyers get 128GB of internal storage.

Infinix Zero Ultra Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Cameras

The Infinix Zero Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 13MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 32MP sensor housed in a punch-hole camera cutout at the front for selfies, video calling and face unlock.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a triple camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HP6 main camera which has OIS. It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video-calling, and face unlock.

Infinix Zero Ultra Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Battery

The Infinix Zero Ultra is powered by a 4500mAh battery. It can be charged via the supplied 180W GaN fast charger.

Realme has embedded a 5000mAh battery inside the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, which supports 33W fast charging.

Infinix Zero Ultra Vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Which One To Buy?

The Infinix Zero Ultra and the Realme 10 Pro Plus aren't in the same price segment. Realme has attempted to offer premium hardware at a price below the ₹30,000 mark.

The Infinix Zero Ultra is Infinix's attempt at offering a flagship-grade Android smartphone with a price suited for an upper-mid-range phone. In terms of pricing the Infinix phone competes with the recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus smartphone. And in terms of hardware, the Infinix Zero Ultra has an edge over the Realme 10 Pro. If the smartphone is available at a price below the ₹30,000 mark, it would be a good buy.

Best Mobiles in India