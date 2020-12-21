iPhone 12 Mini Could Be The Perfect Sized Smartphone For Most Users Features oi-Vivek

I have been using the iPhone 12 Pro from the day of launch. I almost came to the conclusion that the iPhone 12 Pro is one of the perfectly sized smartphones in the world. The iPhone 12 mini proved me wrong, and it could be the perfect smartphone for most users.

picked up the iPhone 12 mini, it felt light, compact, and easily handle, when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

The name iPhone 12 mini suggests that it is the most compact device from the iPhone 12 series. Not just that, it is also the most compact modern-iPhone with Face ID.

What Makes iPhone 12 Mini A Great Smartphone?

The size. That's correct, the factor that makes the iPhone 12 mini is a great smartphone is the size. Though the name might make the iPhone 12 mini sound like a mini (very small) phone, it is actually not.

The iPhone 12 mini feels very natural to hold in hand, and even for content consumption, the iPhone 12 mini should offer a great user experience. Another reason to pick the iPhone 12 mini will be the pricing.

iPhone 12 mini which shares 90 percent of the features with the iPhone 12 Pro costs almost half the price. You get the same camera experience, processing power, and display. On top of that, you also have features like MagSafe, IP68 rating, and the same premium build quality, making the iPhone 12 mini a perfect iPhone.

One compromise on the iPhone 12 mini is that it packs a smaller battery, and might not last for an entire day for a regular user. Other than that, the iPhone 12 mini is as good as any flagship smartphone of 2020. In fact, there is no iPhone 12 mini alternative in Android counterpart.

The iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs. 69,900, where HDFC card users can get the same for Rs. 6,000, driving down the price of the phone to Rs. 63,900 for the 64GB storage variant. If you have a small or medium-sized hand, then the iPhone 12 mini is a phone tailormade for you.

