Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme C35 vs Realme 9i: Affordable 4G Smartphones Compared
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs Leaked: 200MP Camera, 6.8-inch QHD+ Display Tipped
- 4 hrs ago Oppo A78 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Goes On Sale In India For ₹18,999: Features Detailed
- 4 hrs ago Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs: Price, Features
Don't Miss
- News Hindu hater TN MP Thirumavalavan seeks vote for Bigg Boss Tamil candidate Vikraman ahead of finale
- Finance Motilal Oswal Bullish On 6 High-Quality Real Estate Stocks, Assigns Buy For Up To 59% Return
- Movies Anupamaa Helmer Rajan Shahi On Success Of Rupali’s Anupama: Namaste America, Says ‘It’s Very….’
- Sports Rohit Sharma goes without an ODI Hundred in Three Years, When Will it End?
- Travel Beer Lover? Know Where To Get The Best Beer In The World
- Lifestyle Top Winter Dating Ideas That Will Keep Your Relationship Warm
- Education Zooming a career on Air: RJ, DJ, and VJ
- Automobiles Log9 Materials Partners With Pulse Energy – India’s First WhatsApp Payment Gateway For EV Charging
iQOO 11 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Display, Specs, Features, Compared
The iQOO 11 5G is a flagship Android smartphone that launched in January 2023. The iQOO Neo 6 5G, on the other hand, is an upper-mid-range category but packs hardware once reserved for premium Android phones. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.
iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Display
The iQOO 11 5G features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display. The 2K screen has a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, supports HDR10+, and features a 1-144Hz variable refresh rate. The display hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.
The iQOO Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This display has an under-display fingerprint scanner as well.
iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Performance
The iQOO 11 5G is the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC smartphone to arrive in India. The flagship chipset from Qualcomm is paired with up to 16GB RAM and gets up to 256GB of internal storage.
The iQOO Neo 6 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a flagship chipset in 2023, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 was a top-end SoC last year.
iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Cameras
The iQOO 11 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor, with an f/1.88 lens. There's a 13MP portrait camera, with an f/2.46 lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. There's a 16MP front-facing camera, with an f/2.45 lens.
Even the iQOO Neo 6 5G features a triple camera setup on the back. But there's a larger 64 MP f/1.9 wide-angle lens. It is paired with an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor with autofocus. The Neo 6 5G has a 16MP front-facing camera.
iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Battery
The iQOO 11 5G smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 6 5G packs a slightly smaller 4700mAh battery, which supports 80W Flash charging.
The iQOO 11 5G not only packs a larger battery but also supports a much faster charging speed. This means the battery in the smartphone will not only charge faster but last a little longer than the one in the iQOO Neo 6 5G.
iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Which One To Buy?
The iQOO 11 5G is a flagship Android smartphone that launched in January 2023 and is now available for purchase in India. The iQOO Neo 6 5G launched in May of last year.
The iQOO 11 5G and iQOO Neo 6 5G aren't in the same category. The iQOO Neo 6 5G is a capable upper-mid-range Android smartphone. Based on price alone, the iQOO Neo 6 5G has an edge over the iQOO 11 5G, but the iQOO 11 5G is a true flagship Android smartphone and packs the latest hardware available.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470