iQOO 11 5G Vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Display, Specs, Features, Compared

The iQOO 11 5G is a flagship Android smartphone that launched in January 2023. The iQOO Neo 6 5G, on the other hand, is an upper-mid-range category but packs hardware once reserved for premium Android phones. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Display

The iQOO 11 5G features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display. The 2K screen has a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, supports HDR10+, and features a 1-144Hz variable refresh rate. The display hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This display has an under-display fingerprint scanner as well.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Performance

The iQOO 11 5G is the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC smartphone to arrive in India. The flagship chipset from Qualcomm is paired with up to 16GB RAM and gets up to 256GB of internal storage.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a flagship chipset in 2023, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 was a top-end SoC last year.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Cameras

The iQOO 11 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor, with an f/1.88 lens. There's a 13MP portrait camera, with an f/2.46 lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. There's a 16MP front-facing camera, with an f/2.45 lens.

Even the iQOO Neo 6 5G features a triple camera setup on the back. But there's a larger 64 MP f/1.9 wide-angle lens. It is paired with an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor with autofocus. The Neo 6 5G has a 16MP front-facing camera.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Battery

The iQOO 11 5G smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 6 5G packs a slightly smaller 4700mAh battery, which supports 80W Flash charging.

The iQOO 11 5G not only packs a larger battery but also supports a much faster charging speed. This means the battery in the smartphone will not only charge faster but last a little longer than the one in the iQOO Neo 6 5G.

iQOO 11 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Which One To Buy?

The iQOO 11 5G is a flagship Android smartphone that launched in January 2023 and is now available for purchase in India. The iQOO Neo 6 5G launched in May of last year.

The iQOO 11 5G and iQOO Neo 6 5G aren't in the same category. The iQOO Neo 6 5G is a capable upper-mid-range Android smartphone. Based on price alone, the iQOO Neo 6 5G has an edge over the iQOO 11 5G, but the iQOO 11 5G is a true flagship Android smartphone and packs the latest hardware available.

