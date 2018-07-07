JioPhone 2 vs budget Android smartphones under Rs. 5,000

Reliance Jio finally took the wraps off its much anticipated Jio Phone 2. The new feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has a QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key.

It runs KaiOS and has dual SIM functionality with support for 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard connectivity aspects. It packs 4GB of ROM and 512MB of RAM. It supports expandable storage up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Priced at Rs 2,999 the device will hit the shelves starting August 15. With the launch of the new feature phone, the company has caused a stir yet again, making it difficult for other OEMs to sustain in the feature phone business. Let's see how the device stacks up against other feature phones in the Indian market.