JioPhone Vs JioPhone 2: Double the money, same features

Reliance announced the 2nd generation JioPhone in Indian at the 41st Reliance AGM, which is a successor to the JioPhone, which is the most affordable phone with 4G LTE capability. The Reliance JioPhone was priced at Rs 1500 (security deposit), whereas the JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 which is twice the amount of the first generation JioPhone. Should you upgrade from the JioPhone to JioPhone 2? Let's find out.
Price to performance
The JioPhone was a stellar device at the price of Rs 1500 and offered a lot of features like a primary camera, secondary camera, 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity and more and the JioPhone 2 does the same. In fact, these two devices have a similar set of specifications. However, the JioPhone does have certain advantages over the standard model.
Design
In terms of design, the JioPhone 2 looks similar to old-school Blackberry smartphone with a "QWERTY" keypad, which is a probably the only upgrade that the JioPhone 2 offers. Having a better keyboard will help the user in many ways, compared to the conventional T4 keypad found on the Reliance JioPhone.
Software
Both devices are running on the custom Kai OS and both devices will support features like WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook with a software update. These smartphones also come with their own set of Google apps like the Google Assistant, which enables voice command on these phones.
Hardware
These two shares a similar set of hardware. One of the visible changes between these devices is the fact that the JioPhone has a 2.4-inch display placed vertically, whereas the JioPhone 2 has a horizontal display with the same resolution.
Both phones have 512MB of storage with 4 GB RAM (which is expandable using a micro SD card slot). Both phones have a 2 MP primary camera at the back of the smartphone and a VGA front-facing camera, which supports native video calling capability. Lastly, both smartphones also have a 2000 mAh user replaceable battery.
Conclusion
If you already own a JioPhone, then there is no reason to upgrade from JioPhone to JioPhone 2, as there are no major changes except for the QWERTY keypad. If your JioPhone cannot handle some apps, then it is applicable for JioPhone 2 as well. Even if you are going for a new JioPhone get the original JioPhone for just Rs 501 under Monsoon Hungama offer.