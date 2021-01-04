For Quick Alerts
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 11, Galaxy A51, iPhone 12 Pro Max, vivo X60 Pro And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
As we step into a new year, all smartphone brands are gearing up to unveil their latest flagship models for this year. Xiaomi has already announced the Mi 11, which is touted as the most advanced Android smartphone at the moment. Eventually, this device has scored the top position for itself in the list of trending smartphones.
Following its footprint is the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is also one of the top trending smartphones in the country. Then we see devices such as the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Vivo X60 Pro, Galaxy A12, Poco X3 NFC, and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. This week, the latest offerings have pushed the Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and Galaxy A71 off the list of trending smartphones.
Xiaomi Mi 11
Key Specs
- 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
vivo X60 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz (curved in X60 Pro) HDR10+ display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (X60) / 4200mAh (X60 Pro) battery
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP +, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.8-inch Quad HD+ LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) / 5000mAh (S21 Ultra) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
