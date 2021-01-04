Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 11, Galaxy A51, iPhone 12 Pro Max, vivo X60 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As we step into a new year, all smartphone brands are gearing up to unveil their latest flagship models for this year. Xiaomi has already announced the Mi 11, which is touted as the most advanced Android smartphone at the moment. Eventually, this device has scored the top position for itself in the list of trending smartphones.

Following its footprint is the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is also one of the top trending smartphones in the country. Then we see devices such as the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, Vivo X60 Pro, Galaxy A12, Poco X3 NFC, and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. This week, the latest offerings have pushed the Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, and Galaxy A71 off the list of trending smartphones. Xiaomi Mi 11 Key Specs 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A51 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging vivo X60 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 120Hz (curved in X60 Pro) HDR10+ display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Exynos 1080 5nm processor with Mali-G78 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (X60) / 4200mAh (X60 Pro) battery Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Rumoured Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP +, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Rumoured Key Specs 6.8-inch Quad HD+ LTPO Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) / 5000mAh (S21 Ultra) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A21s Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

